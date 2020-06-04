Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 4

Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 4

The following deaths have taken place:

- Stanley Fredrick Lockhart of Coleraine and formerly of Newtowncunningham 

- Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvara

- Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town

Stanley Fredrick Lockhart of Coleraine and formerly of Newtowncunningham 

The  death has taken place of Stanley Fredrick Lockhart, loving husband of Jenny, ‘Knocklayde View’, 10 Altmore Park, Coleraine and formerly of Portlough, Newtowncunningham and Princes Street, Londonderry.

In compliance with Government guidelines funeral and burial private to immediate family only.

Memorial service will to be held at a later date. 

Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvara

The peaceful death has taken place in her residence of Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvara.

As per HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family only.

 

Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his late residence from 2pm until 10pm on Thursday and from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday.

Remains leaving his late residence at 10:20am for Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church Clar on Saturday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to current HSE restrictions on funeral gatherings, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family.

