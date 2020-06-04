Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 4

Contact
The following deaths have taken place:
- Stanley Fredrick Lockhart of Coleraine and formerly of Newtowncunningham
- Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvara
- Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town
Stanley Fredrick Lockhart of Coleraine and formerly of Newtowncunningham
The death has taken place of Stanley Fredrick Lockhart, loving husband of Jenny, ‘Knocklayde View’, 10 Altmore Park, Coleraine and formerly of Portlough, Newtowncunningham and Princes Street, Londonderry.
In compliance with Government guidelines funeral and burial private to immediate family only.
Memorial service will to be held at a later date.
Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvara
The peaceful death has taken place in her residence of Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvara.
As per HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family only.
Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town
The death has taken place of Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his late residence from 2pm until 10pm on Thursday and from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday.
Remains leaving his late residence at 10:20am for Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church Clar on Saturday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
Due to current HSE restrictions on funeral gatherings, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com
Please include a contact number for verification.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Personnel at Finner Camp are having to make more journeys to Dublin since the abolition of the army's western command in 2012
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.