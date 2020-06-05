Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, June 5

Contact
Deaths in Donegal
The following deaths have taken place:
- Stanley Fredrick Lockhart, Coleraine and formerly of Newtowncunningham
- Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvar
- Alphonsus McGinty, Driminin, Donegal town
Stanley Fredrick Lockhart, Coleraine and formerly of Newtowncunningham
The death has taken place of Stanley Fredrick Lockhart, loving husband of Jenny, ‘Knocklayde View’, 10 Altmore Park, Coleraine and formerly of Portlough, Newtowncunningham and Princes Street, Londonderry.
In compliance with Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvar
The peaceful death has taken place in her residence of Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvar.
As per HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.
Removal from her home on Saturday at 11.40am going to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar for Requiem Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Alphonsus McGinty, Driminin, Donegal town
The death has taken place of Alphonsus Mc Ginty, Driminin, Donegal town.
Remains reposing at his residence from 12 noon until 10pm on Friday.
Remains leaving his residence at 10.20am for Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar on Saturday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
Due to current HSE restrictions on funeral gatherings, the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family.
