Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, June 6

The following deaths have taken place:

Berty McDonald, Killian, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Berty McDonald, Killian, Malin.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin on Monday, June 8 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Wake and funeral for immediate family only please

John McCready, Ballysaggart, St. John’s Point, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of John McCready, Ballysaggart, St. John’s Point, Dunkineely.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 11am in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, which can be viewed on the Facebook page, Belong to Bruckless.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE restrictions, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family members only.

Timothy Norris, Drumboarty, Letterbarrow and formerly of Kent

The death has occurred of Timothy Norris, Drumboarty, Letterbarrow.

Removal from Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles, on Sunday, June 7 going to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is private to family only, please.

Oonagh Curran, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly of Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at her home of Oonagh Curran, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon, and formerly of Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Daughter of the late Noel and Josephine Curran.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 8 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to ICU, University Hospital Galway care of any family member.

John Dougela of Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Dougela, Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Sadly missed by his partner Donna, daughter Ashley, grandson Ramsey, sisters Sophie and Ellen and extended family.

His remains will repose at the family home in Ardsbeg on Monday evening, June 8. John's Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 11am with burial afterwards in Falcarragh Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to 25 members of family and close friends.

Stanley Fredrick Lockhart, Coleraine and formerly of Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Stanley Fredrick Lockhart, loving husband of Jenny, ‘Knocklayde View’, 10 Altmore Park, Coleraine and formerly of Portlough, Newtowncunningham and Princes Street, Londonderry.

In compliance with Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvar

The peaceful death has taken place in her residence of Kathleen Dunleavey, Meentaugh, Glenvar.

As per HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Removal from her home on Saturday at 11.40am going to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar for Requiem Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

