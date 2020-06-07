Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, June 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Austin Kilpatrick (Senior), Raphoe

- Berty McDonald, Killian, Malin

- Oonagh Curran, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly of Manorcunningham

- John Dougela of Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Glasgow

Austin Kilpatrick (Senior), Raphoe

The death has taken place of Austin Kilpatrick (Senior), 261 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe, Donegal.



Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors. Those wishing to leave the family a message can do so in the condolence section below.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Berty McDonald, Killian, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Berty McDonald, Killian, Malin.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin on Monday, June 8 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Wake and funeral for immediate family only please.

Oonagh Curran, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly of Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at her home of Oonagh Curran, Gortichar, Crossroads, Killygordon, and formerly of Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Daughter of the late Noel and Josephine Curran.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 8 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to ICU, University Hospital Galway care of any family member.

John Dougela of Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Dougela, Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Sadly missed by his partner Donna, daughter Ashley, grandson Ramsey, sisters Sophie and Ellen and extended family.

His remains will repose at the family home in Ardsbeg on Monday evening, June 8. John's Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 11am with burial afterwards in Falcarragh Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to 25 members of family and close friends.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

