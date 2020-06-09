Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Peadar O’Donnell, Churchill

- Clauda Nee, Letterkenny

- Mary Farren nee Mc Dowell, Greencastle and Newtowncunningham

- Barney Herrity, Meentaugh, Glenvar

- Joe McGrath, Dublin and Donegal

- Donna McLaughlin, Doneyloop, Castlefinn

Peadar O’Donnell, Cabra Glebe, Churchill



The death has taken place at his late residence of Peadar O’Donnell, Cabra Glebe, Churchill.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with burial afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Parkinson’s Society Donegal Branch, C/o Conn McDaid and Sons Funeral Director or any family member.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family members only.

Clauda Nee, Wood Road, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her home of Clauda Nee, Wood Road, Letterkenny, daughter of John and Teresa.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny at 11am on Thursday, June 11 and can be viewed by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Diabetes Association c/o any family member.

Mary Farren nee Mc Dowell, Greencastle and Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary Farren nee Mc Dowell, 160 Drumaweir, Greencastle and formerly Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private to family members.

Barney Herrity, Meentaugh, Glenvar

The death has occurred of Barney Herrity, Meentaugh, Glenvar.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 10, at 12 noon in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Joe McGrath, Terenure, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Joe McGrath, Terenure, Dublin and late of Donegal, formerly with Dublin Fire Brigade.

He was the beloved husband of the late Angela and much-loved father of Paul, Eamonn, Peter and John.

He will be sadly missed by his family, his sisters Ann and Mary, brother John, daughters-in-law Esther and Lorraine and John’s partner Nicola, his treasured grandchildren Joe, Aggie, Dale, Niamh, Vinny, Ben and Tim, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Thursday, June 11. This can be viewed on the web cam of the Church of St. Paul of the Cross.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar.

Donna McLaughlin, Doneyloop, Castlefinn

The sudden death has take place of Donna McLaughlin, Doneyloop, Castlefinn

She was the much loved mother of Kailum, Jayden and Raigan, beloved daughter of Brendan and Claire, loving sister of Mark, Aidan, Christina and Louise.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Donna’s remains will leave her parents' home, 4 New Houses, Doneyloop on Wednesday, June 10 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to current restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

