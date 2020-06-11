Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

- Sean Murray, 433 O’ Duignan Avenue Drumrooske Donegal town and Dublin

- James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Strandhill, Sligo and formerly of Quigley's point

- Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

- Brigid Gallagher, Laghey

- Peadar O’Donnell, Churchill

- Clauda Nee, Letterkenny

- Mary Farren nee Mc Dowell, Greencastle and Newtowncunningham

- Joe McGrath, Dublin and Donegal

Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

The death has occurred of Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties.

In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Ann’s family and friends a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Ann would take some time to light a candle and remember the good times spent with her.

When current restrictions are lifted a memorial service for Ann will be arranged.

Sean Murray, 433 O’ Duignan Avenue Drumrooske Donegal town and Dublin

The death has taken place of Sean Murray, 433 O’ Duignan Avenue Drumrooske Donegal town and Dublin. Removal on Thursday at 12.30pm from Shovlin's funeral home Sandfields, Ardara, Donegal to Jennings funeral home Oscar Traynor Rd Dublin via the Diamond Donegal town.

Due to Covid-19 regulations the funeral home is private to family only. Funeral arrangements will be posted on r.i.p.ie. All enquires to Cassidy Brothers, Donegal town on 087 673 1189.

James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family. A private Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.

Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Strandhill, Sligo and formerly of Quigley's point

The death has taken place of Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Summerville Healthcare, Strandhill, Sligo and late of Crehennan, Quigley’s Point, Donegal.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Lynne and son-in-law Proinsias Feehily, 95 Kevinsfort Heath, Sligo on Thursday, June 11.

Removal at 11am on Friday, June 12 to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) for prayer service at 11:30am.

Funeral cortege will leave Seán Feehily’s Funeral home at 12:30pm, burial will follow in Redcastle Cemetery, Redcastle, Co.Donegal travelling via Whitecastle Methodist Church, pausing at crossroads below family home and onto Crehennan Road to arrive at 3:30pm approx.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, reposing, prayer service and burial are private to family and friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Moville Methodist Church Hall Restoration Fund online at www.feehilys.ie/pay.

Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

The death has taken place of Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, June 12 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current government restrictions the House and Funeral will be private to immediate family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam.

Brigid Gallagher (née Walsh), Greagh, Laghey



The death has occurred of Brigid Gallagher (nee Walsh) Greagh, Laghey.

Brigid was the wife of Joey Gallagher, sister of Richard John Walsh, Ballintra, mother of Fionnuala, Deirdre, Clodagh, Damien, Ronan, Nigel, Jarlath. She died peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital (non covid-related).

Due to HSE guidelines, the house is strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral for family only, please.

Brigid will be sadly missed by her husband Joey, son and daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law and daughters-in-law and extended family members, near and far.

Peadar O’Donnell, Cabra Glebe, Churchill

The death has taken place at his late residence of Peadar O’Donnell, Cabra Glebe, Churchill.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with burial afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Parkinson’s Society Donegal Branch, C/o Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Director or any family member.

In compliance with the HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family members only.

Clauda Nee, Wood Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her home of Clauda Nee, Wood Road, Letterkenny, daughter of John and Teresa.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am on Thursday, June 11 and can be viewed by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Diabetes Association c/o any family member.

Mary Farren née Mc Dowell, Greencastle and Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary Farren nee Mc Dowell, 160 Drumaweir, Greencastle and formerly Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.



Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private to family members.

Joe McGrath, Terenure, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Joe McGrath, Terenure, Dublin and late of Donegal, formerly with Dublin Fire Brigade.

He was the beloved husband of the late Angela and much-loved father of Paul, Eamonn, Peter and John.

He will be sadly missed by his family, his sisters Ann and Mary, brother John, daughters-in-law Esther and Lorraine and John’s partner Nicola, his treasured grandchildren Joe, Aggie, Dale, Niamh, Vinny, Ben and Tim, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Thursday, June 11. This can be viewed on the web cam of the Church of St. Paul of the Cross.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar.

