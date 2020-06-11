Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Diver née McGrath, 88 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

- James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Summerville Healthcare, Strandhill, Sligo and Quigley's Point

- Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

Mary Diver née McGrath, 88 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary Diver née McGrath, 88 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live from St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny at 11am on Saturday, June 13 and can viewed by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

The death has occurred of Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties.

In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Ann’s family and friends a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Ann would take some time to light a candle and remember the good times spent with her.

When current restrictions are lifted a memorial service for Ann will be arranged.

James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James Coyle, 4 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family. A private Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.

Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Strandhill, Sligo and formerly of Quigley's point

The death has taken place of Anna Quigley, née Doherty, Summerville Healthcare, Strandhill, Sligo and late of Crehennan, Quigley’s Point, Donegal.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Lynne and son-in-law Proinsias Feehily, 95 Kevinsfort Heath, Sligo on Thursday, June 11.

Removal at 11am on Friday, June 12 to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) for prayer service at 11:30am.

Funeral cortege will leave Seán Feehily’s Funeral home at 12:30pm, burial will follow in Redcastle Cemetery, Redcastle, Co.Donegal travelling via Whitecastle Methodist Church, pausing at crossroads below family home and onto Crehennan Road to arrive at 3:30pm approx.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, reposing, prayer service and burial are private to family and friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Moville Methodist Church Hall Restoration Fund online at www.feehilys.ie/pay.

Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

The death has taken place of Sean Gallagher, 46 Croaghan Heights, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, June 12 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current government restrictions the House and Funeral will be private to immediate family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.



