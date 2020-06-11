OBITUARY: Funeral held in Gaoth Dobhair of Margaret McGee, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow

The death occurred peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on May 27 of Mrs Margaret McGee, Lunniaghbeg and Glasgow.

She was born in the Anderson area of Glasgow where she grew up with her parents John and Margaret McCarty. She was the youngest of five children: Agnes, Michael and twins Marie and John who are all now deceased.

Margaret was the longest to live having reached the age of 90 at the time of her passing.

Margaret married Patrick McGee on January 25, 1952 at St Patrick’s Chapel in Anderson, Glagow. Her husband was born in Gaoth Dobhair and during his early teenage years he was hired out to a farmer in Gola Island.

His mother Mary McGee was from Inis Oirthear Island off the Gaoth Dobhair coastline.

The couple bought a small cottage in the Lunnaighbeg area of Gaoth Dobhair about 40 years ago and then spent their time between there and Glasgow.

Due to Margaret’s ill health, she and her husband Patrick returned to Glasgow in November 2019 where her health deteriorated. That was her last visit to Gaoth Dobhair.

Margaret and Patrick divided their time between Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow where they have lived in the same house in Toryglen for almost 60 years.

She worked as a machinist prior to her retirement. Three children, Marie, Patrick and Rosaleen were born to them. Marie married Brian Roussin (son of Nellie Tim) Middletown, Derrybeg,, Patrick married Annemarie Mooney and Rosaleen married Stuart Douglas who sadly passed away after an illness on May 12 last year.

She is survived by her husband Patrick and her three children.

She is also survived by eight grand-children, Michelle, Nicola, Natalie, Kimberley, Peter, Anthony, Paul and Claire. She also has six great grandchildren Bobby, Charlie, Amelia, Arran, Ruby and Sophia.

Due to Covid-19 Pandemic regulations there was no Mass in Glasgow. However, her body was driven past her home in Toryglen where friends and family gathered to pay their respects and the rosary was said outside her home. The hearse was then driven to St Patrick’s Parish in Anderson were her family had gathered and a blessing was done by the parish priest.

Her remains were transferred from Glasgow to Gaoth Dobhair last week. Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Wednesday.

The main celebrant of the Mass was An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and concelebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair.

Her grand-daughter, Nicola Roussin read the two lessons and her son, Patrick McGee said the prayers of the faithful.

The soloist was Noeleen Ní Cholla.

Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery.

The sympathy of the community is extended to her husband, Patrick, son, daughters and family circle.