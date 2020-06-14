Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

OBITUARY: Caitlín Mhic Ghairbheith, Carrickmagarvey

Deceased lived a good life and was well known in the community

OBITUARY: Caitlín Mhic Ghairbheith, Carrickmagarvey

Reporter:

Tommy Curran

The death took place at her home on Tuesday, June 2 of Caitlín Mhic Ghairbheith, Carrickmagarvey. Caitlín (née Doherty) was born in Derryreel, Falcarragh on May 18, 1934.
She was a daughter of Cassie and Con Doherty and she went to Ballyboes National School.
At the tender age of 16 years she went to work in Scotland and for years she worked as a bus conductress in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
She also worked for periods in Derby and Nottingham. She met her future husband, Connie Phaidí Chonaill McGarvey and they were married in October 1966.
The couple lived in Glasgow a number of years after their marriage and in the early 70’s they returned home and lived in Lunniagh, Derrybeg. In 1973 they had a new home built at Carrickmagarvey, Derrybeg. Her husband, Connie died 20 years ago.
Caitlín was a woman of strong and abiding faith. She had a great devotion to the Virgin Mary and among the offertory gifts brought to the altar was a statue of Our Lady. She made a number of trips on the Cairde Mhuire Lourdes Pilgrimage.
She lived a good life and was well known in the community. She was an outstanding mother and grand mother and will be sorely missed.
She loved travelling and made a trip to Seattle where her son lived and also visited New York. In 2012 she went to Vienna to attend the wedding of her son.
She was a woman who was very much into nature and had a beautiful garden developed on a plot of barren land at her home.
Prior to the onset of her illness she would spent endless hours working in that garden. Among the offertory gifts brought to the altar was a single rose to signify her love of flowers and plants.
She was a good cook and was an excellent dancer in her youth. She also loved music and enjoyed life.

Mass
Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Thursday.
The celebrant of the Mass was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair. The concelebrants were: An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.
The soloist was Noeleen Ní Cholla and she sang a lovely rendition of the song, ‘Noreen Baun’ as the remains were leaving the church.
On the day of her funeral friends and neighbours stood on the side of the road to express their condolences to the family.
Her remains were interred in Magheragallon cemetery in a plot alongside her husband, Connie.
Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Angela and Caitlín, sons, Pádraig, Conall, Tadhg and John, grandchildren, sister, Nóra and brother Connie, family circle, relatives and friends, to all of whom sincere condolences are extended in their loss.
Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie