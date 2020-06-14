OBITUARY: Caitlín Mhic Ghairbheith, Carrickmagarvey

The death took place at her home on Tuesday, June 2 of Caitlín Mhic Ghairbheith, Carrickmagarvey. Caitlín (née Doherty) was born in Derryreel, Falcarragh on May 18, 1934.

She was a daughter of Cassie and Con Doherty and she went to Ballyboes National School.

At the tender age of 16 years she went to work in Scotland and for years she worked as a bus conductress in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

She also worked for periods in Derby and Nottingham. She met her future husband, Connie Phaidí Chonaill McGarvey and they were married in October 1966.

The couple lived in Glasgow a number of years after their marriage and in the early 70’s they returned home and lived in Lunniagh, Derrybeg. In 1973 they had a new home built at Carrickmagarvey, Derrybeg. Her husband, Connie died 20 years ago.

Caitlín was a woman of strong and abiding faith. She had a great devotion to the Virgin Mary and among the offertory gifts brought to the altar was a statue of Our Lady. She made a number of trips on the Cairde Mhuire Lourdes Pilgrimage.

She lived a good life and was well known in the community. She was an outstanding mother and grand mother and will be sorely missed.

She loved travelling and made a trip to Seattle where her son lived and also visited New York. In 2012 she went to Vienna to attend the wedding of her son.

She was a woman who was very much into nature and had a beautiful garden developed on a plot of barren land at her home.

Prior to the onset of her illness she would spent endless hours working in that garden. Among the offertory gifts brought to the altar was a single rose to signify her love of flowers and plants.

She was a good cook and was an excellent dancer in her youth. She also loved music and enjoyed life.

Mass

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Thursday.

The celebrant of the Mass was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair. The concelebrants were: An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.

The soloist was Noeleen Ní Cholla and she sang a lovely rendition of the song, ‘Noreen Baun’ as the remains were leaving the church.

On the day of her funeral friends and neighbours stood on the side of the road to express their condolences to the family.

Her remains were interred in Magheragallon cemetery in a plot alongside her husband, Connie.

Predeceased by her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Angela and Caitlín, sons, Pádraig, Conall, Tadhg and John, grandchildren, sister, Nóra and brother Connie, family circle, relatives and friends, to all of whom sincere condolences are extended in their loss.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis