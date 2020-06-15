Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 15

Contact
The following deaths have taken place:
- Amelda Doherty, Strand Court, Buncrana
- Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh
- Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford
Amelda Doherty, Strand Court, Buncrana
The death has taken place at her residence of Amelda Doherty, Strand Court, Buncrana.
Remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral form there on Tuesday morning, June 16 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.
Funeral will be streamed live on webcam via Church services.tv/cockhill and chose the mobile option.
Funeral is strictly restricted to 25 immediate family and friends only.
Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh
The death has taken place in the Nazareth House, Fahan of Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh.
Burial service at Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh on Tuesday, June 16 at 2pm.
In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines burial is private to family.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh C/O Pat Kelly, Funeral Directors or any family member.
Service of thanksgiving will be held at a later date
Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford
Her remains will be reposing at her home.
In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake funeral and interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only.
Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Golan on Tuesday, June 16, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.
