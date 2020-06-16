Deaths in Letterkenny, Tuesday morning, June 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Egan, Dublin and Gleneely

- Patrick Paul McGonagle, USA and Malin

- Imelda Doherty, Strand Court, Buncrana

- Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh

- Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford

Margaret (Peggy) Egan, (née Harkin), Stillorgan, Dublin and Gleneely

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Egan (née Harkin), Stillorgan, Dublin and Gleneely.

She died peacefully in the tender care of the nurses at the Four Ferns Nursing Home.

Margaret was the beloved wife of Tony and much loved mother of Majella, Sinéad, Daragh and Ronan, mother-in-law to Martin, Niamh and Maeve and dear grandmother of Doireann, the late Cormac and Aoibhinn.

Deeply missed by her husband, daughters, son, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please.

Due to Government restrictions on gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 17, in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock at 10am. Please see the link to the Church webcam https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/

Patrick Paul McGonagle, Quincy, USA and formerly Malin, Donegal



Patrick Paul McGonagle, 57, of Quincy, formerly of Malin Town, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 12 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Patrick was the beloved father of Ryan, Diarmuid, Erin McGonagle, and wife June (Ryan) McGonagle for 25 years, all in Quincy.

He was a son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) McGonagle; brother of Danny McGonagle, Andy McGonagle and wife Noreen, Mary McCandless and husband Marshall all of Donegal; son in law of Carmel Ryan of Tipperary; brother in law of Linda McGonagle, Donegal, Denise Ryan, London, Paddy and Willie Ryan both of Tipperary. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Paul’s funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Imelda Doherty, Strand Court, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Imelda Doherty, Strand Court, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral form there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Funeral will be streamed live on webcam via Church services.tv/cockhill.

Funeral is strictly restricted to 25 immediate family and friends only.

Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in the Nazareth House, Fahan of Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh.

Burial service at Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh on Tuesday at 2pm.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the burial is private to family.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh C/O Pat Kelly, Funeral Directors or any family member.

Service of thanksgiving will be held at a later date.

Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford.

Her remains will be reposing at her home.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only.



Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Golan on Tuesday, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

