Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Richard John Walsh, Ballintra

- Sheila Feeney, formerly of the Idle Hour Bar, St Johnston

- Foster Moore, Strabane and formerly Castlefinn

- Ellen (Chrissie) Lucey (née Heelan), 12 Station Road, Ballyshannon

- Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefinn

- Jason Haughey, Kilmacrennan

- Joe Peoples, Kinny Cally, St. Johnston

- Margaret Egan, Dublin and Gleneely

- Patrick Paul McGonagle, USA and Malin

Richard John Walsh, Lisminton, Ballintra

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Richard John Walsh, Lisminton, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries to Martin Gallagher Funeral Director, Laghey on 086 354 7875.

Sheila Feeney, Dale View Nursing Home, Derry and formerly of The Idle Hour Bar, Ardagh, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Sheila Feeney, Dale View Nursing Home, Derry and formerly of The Idle Hour Bar, Ardagh, St. Johnston.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Remains will repose at the home of her son Kieran and Una Feeney, Killea, and then reposing at St. Columba's Church, Drumoghill tonight, Wednesday.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery, Gaoth Dobhair.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Foster (Foncie) Moore, 71 Springhill Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballybogan, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at his home of Foster (Foncie) Moore, 71 Springhill Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballybogan, Castlefinn.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday (June 19) at 10am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10.30am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to the immediate family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.

Ellen (Chrissie) Lucey (née Heelan), 12 Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ellen (Chrissie) Lucey (née Heelan), Ballyshannon (non-Covid).

In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe Ellen’s family home, funeral and burial will take place privately to family and close friends.

Ellen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at her residence of Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefinn.

Due to HSE and Government regulations the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jason Haughey, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place as the result of a road traffic accident of Jason Haughey, son of Tony Diver and Mary Haughey.

Remains reposing at home of his father Tony Diver, 4 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan.

Burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

The Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish facebook page.

Joe Peoples, Kinny Cally, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Joe Peoples, Kinny Cally, St. Johnston.

Due to Government and HSE regulations wake and funeral private.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St. Baithin's Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 5 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Margaret (Peggy) Egan, (née Harkin), Stillorgan, Dublin and Gleneely

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Egan (née Harkin), Stillorgan, Dublin and Gleneely.

She died peacefully in the tender care of the nurses at the Four Ferns Nursing Home.

Margaret was the beloved wife of Tony and much loved mother of Majella, Sinéad, Daragh and Ronan, mother-in-law to Martin, Niamh and Maeve and dear grandmother of Doireann, the late Cormac and Aoibhinn.

Deeply missed by her husband, daughters, son, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please.

Due to Government restrictions on gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 17, in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock at 10am. Please see the link to the Church webcam https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/

Patrick Paul McGonagle, Quincy, USA and formerly Malin, Donegal

Patrick Paul McGonagle, 57, of Quincy, formerly of Malin Town, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 12 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Patrick was the beloved father of Ryan, Diarmuid, Erin McGonagle, and wife June (Ryan) McGonagle for 25 years, all in Quincy.

He was a son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) McGonagle; brother of Danny McGonagle, Andy McGonagle and wife Noreen, Mary McCandless and husband Marshall all of Donegal; son-in-law of Carmel Ryan of Tipperary; brother-in-law of Linda McGonagle, Donegal, Denise Ryan, London, Paddy and Willie Ryan both of Tipperary. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Paul’s funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.