Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, June 18

The following deaths have taken place:

Michael McGillicuddy Kimego West, Cahersiveen, Kerry and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick Mac) McGillicuddy Kimego West, Cahersiveen, Kerry and Kilcar.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his children Dermot, Caroline, Barry, Michael, Linda and Kevin, his brother Denis, sisters Teresa and Mary, sons-in law and daughters-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, his nine beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and his life-long friends from his many years at sea.

Due to current government and HSE guidelines this will be a private family funeral. A Memorial Mass for Mick will take place at a later date. Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday, June 19, in the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on livestream at www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. Private cremation at 5pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Colm Kelly, Station House, Station Road, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Colm Kelly, Station House, Station Road, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday, June 19 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Annie McLaughlin, Falmore, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McLaughlin, Falmore, Gleneely.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday, June 19 at 11am in St. Columbas Church, Ballinacrae.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family members only.

Denis Crerand, Drumherrive, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Denis Crerand, Drumherrive, Ramelton. Remains reposing at his home.

In accordance with current restrictions the wake, funeral and burial is private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan.

Annie (Edward) Boyle, Pinky Hill, Arranmore Island

The death has taken place at her late residence of Annie (Edward) Boyle, Pinky Hill Arranmore Island.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Rose's home on the Island.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Crone's Church, Arranmore Island with interment afterwards the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government & HSE guidelines wake, funeral & burial is private to family only.

Funeral will be streamed on St. Crone's Church's Youtube page on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPbvqNq_SVpGLRDpcdQoZg

Richard John Walsh, Lisminton, Ballintra

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Richard John Walsh, Lisminton, Ballintra.

Non-Covid related. Due to HSE guidelines, the house is strictly private please. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in St Bridget Church Ballintra at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries please to Martin Gallagher funeral director Laghey on 086 354 7875.

Sheila Feeney, Dale View Nursing Home, Derry and formerly of St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Sheila Feeney, Dale View Nursing Home, Derry and formerly of The Idle Hour Bar, Ardagh, St. Johnston.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Remains will repose at the home of her son Kieran and Una Feeney, Killea, and then reposing at St. Columba's Church, Drumoghill tonight, Wednesday.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery, Gaoth Dobhair.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Foster (Foncie) Moore, 71 Springhill Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballybogan, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at his home of Foster (Foncie) Moore, 71 Springhill Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballybogan, Castlefinn.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, June 19 at 10am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10.30am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to the immediate family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.

Ellen (Chrissie) Lucey (née Heelan), 12 Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ellen (Chrissie) Lucey (née Heelan), Ballyshannon (non-Covid).

In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe Ellen’s family home, funeral and burial will take place privately to family and close friends.

Ellen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at her residence of Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefinn.

Due to HSE and Government regulations the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jason Haughey, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place as the result of a road traffic accident of Jason Haughey, son of Tony Diver and Mary Haughey.

Remains reposing at home of his father Tony Diver, 4 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan.

Burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

The Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page.

Joe Peoples, Kinny Cally, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Joe Peoples, Kinny Cally, St. Johnston.

Due to Government and HSE regulations wake and funeral private.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St. Baithin's Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 5 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Patrick Paul McGonagle, Quincy, USA and formerly Malin

Patrick Paul McGonagle, 57, of Quincy, formerly of Malin Town, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 12 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Patrick was the beloved father of Ryan, Diarmuid, Erin McGonagle, and wife June (Ryan) McGonagle for 25 years, all in Quincy.

He was a son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) McGonagle; brother of Danny McGonagle, Andy McGonagle and wife Noreen, Mary McCandless and husband Marshall all of Donegal; son-in-law of Carmel Ryan of Tipperary; brother-in-law of Linda McGonagle, Donegal, Denise Ryan, London, Paddy and Willie Ryan both of Tipperary. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Paul’s funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

