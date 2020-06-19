Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, June 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Hegarty, Kilcar

- John Gallagher, Glasgow/Crolly

- Linda Gallagher (nee Egan), Crolly

- Michael McGillicuddy Kimego West, Cahersiveen, Kerry and Kilcar

- Annie McLaughlin, Falmore, Gleneely

- Denis Crerand, Drumherrive, Ramelton

- Richard John Walsh, Ballintra

- Foster Moore, Strabane and formerly Castlefin

- Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Mary Hegarty, Cashlings, Kilcar. Removal from her home on Saturday for funeral Mass in St Cartha’s church, Kilcar, at 12noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Gallagher, Meenaleck, Crolly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Edward, Eric and John, daughter Alice Mary, brothers Noel, Charlie and Monsignor Neil Gallagher and extended family.

Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Tuesday (23rd June) at 11am with burial afterwards in the new graveyard. Due to Government and HSE regulations, funeral and burial are strictly private to 25 members of family and close friends. If you wish to leave your condolences, please use the condolence book below.

The funeral mass can be viewed on the Annagry Parish webcam:https://site2.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/annagry.html

The death has taken place of Linda Gallagher (nee Egan), Bunawack, Crolly, formerly from Manchester.

Burial will take place in Annagry Cemetery on Saturday, June 20 however due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral will be private to family only.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick Mac) McGillicuddy Kimego West, Cahersiveen, Kerry and Kilcar.

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Sadly missed by his children Dermot, Caroline, Barry, Michael, Linda and Kevin, his brother Denis, sisters Teresa and Mary, sons-in law and daughters-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, his nine beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, neighbours and his life-long friends from his many years at sea.

Due to current government and HSE guidelines this will be a private family funeral. A Memorial Mass for Mick will take place at a later date. Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday, June 19, in the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on livestream at www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. Private cremation at 5pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The death has taken place of Colm Kelly, Station House, Station Road, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday, June 19 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McLaughlin, Falmore, Gleneely.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday, June 19 at 11am in St. Columbas Church, Ballinacrae.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family members only.

The death has taken place of Denis Crerand, Drumherrive, Ramelton. Remains reposing at his home.

In accordance with current restrictions the wake, funeral and burial is private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan.

The peaceful death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Richard John Walsh, Lisminton, Ballintra.

Non-Covid related. Due to HSE guidelines, the house is strictly private please. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in St Bridget Church Ballintra at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries please to Martin Gallagher funeral director Laghey on 086 354 7875.

The death has taken place at his home of Foster (Foncie) Moore, 71 Springhill Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballybogan, Castlefinn.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, June 19 at 10am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10.30am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to the immediate family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam.

The death has taken place at her residence of Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefinn.

Due to HSE and Government regulations the wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

