Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, June 20, 2020

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, June 20
The following deaths have taken place:
- John McGee, Ballintra
- Danny ( Jack Rua ) Mc Fadden, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh
- Anne Roulston (née Coll), St Johnston
- Dolores Carr Wickes, Highgrove, Drumardagh, Letterkenny
- Mary Hegarty, Kilcar
- John Gallagher, Glasgow/Crolly
- Linda Gallagher (nee Egan), Crolly
John McGee, Ballintra
The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John McGee, Lisminton, Ballintra. Non-Covid related.
Removal will take place from the residence of his brother Frank, Lisminton, Ballintra on Sunday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass in St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to HSE Guidelines, house and funeral are strictly private. All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Directors. Tel. 087 973 4000
Danny (Jack Rua) McFadden, Falcarragh
The death has taken place of Danny (Jack Rua) Mc Fadden, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.
Rosary on Saturday evening in Falcarragh Church at 9pm.
Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Funeral service can be viewed on www.watchmcnmedia.tv/falcarragh
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Branch of the Kidney Dialysis Association c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.
In compliance with HSE & Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.
Anne Roulston (née Coll), St Johnston
The death has taken place at her home of Anne Roulston (née Coll) 396 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.
Funeral leaving her home on Sunday at 10.15am for Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to the immediate family only please.
Dolores Carr Wickes, Highgrove, Drumardagh, Letterkenny
The sudden death has occurred at her home of Dolores Carr Wickes, Highgrove, Drumardagh, Letterkenny.
Formerly marketing manager at Unifi Letterkenny and President of the Irish Institute of Training and Development Board.
In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, requiem Mass and cremation are strictly private to family only.
Requiem Mass can be viewed from St Eunan’s Cathedral website on Monday at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Emergency Services of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.
Mary Hegarty, Kilcar
The death has taken place of Mary Hegarty, Cashlings, Kilcar.
Removal from her home on Saturday for Mass in St Cartha’s church, Kilcar, at 12noon followed by interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.
Covid-19 restrictions apply.
John Gallagher, Glasgow/Crolly
The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Gallagher, Meenaleck, Crolly.
Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new graveyard.
Due to Government and HSE regulations, funeral and burial are strictly private to 25 members of family and close friends.
The funeral mass can be viewed on the Annagry Parish webcam https://site2.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/annagry.htm
Linda Gallagher (nee Egan), Crolly
The death has taken place of Linda Gallagher (nee Egan), Bunawack, Crolly, formerly from Manchester.
Burial will take place in Annagry Cemetery on Saturday.
Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral will be private to family only.
