Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, June 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Cecelia McCready, Leitirmacaward

- James McGettigan, Letterkenny

- Josie Gallagher, Ardara

- Patrick Christopher Nolan, West Park, Midleton, Cork and Letterkenny

- Dolores Carr Wickes, Highgrove, Drumardagh, Letterkenny

- John Gallagher, Glasgow/Crolly

Cecilia McCready, Curr Point, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Cecilia McCready, Curr Point, Leitirmacaward.

In compliance HSE and Government guidelines, wake, requiem Mass and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Bridget’s Church Leitirmacaward with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dungloe Patients comfort fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

James McGettigan, New Line Road, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of James McGettigan, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, requiem Mass and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed from St Eunan’s Cathedral website on Tuesday at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the residents comfort fund at “The Lodge” Hillcrest House c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Josie Gallagher, Crucknagapple, Ardara

The death has occurred of Josie Gallagher, Crucknagapple, Ardara.

His remains will repose at McCabe’s Funeral premises Ardara, on Sunday evening from 6.30pm followed by removal at 9pm to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, June 23 at 10.15 am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.churchoftheholyfamilyardara

Patrick Christopher Nolan, West Park, Midleton, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Patrick Christopher Nolan, West Park, Midleton, Cork and Letterkenny.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, Patrick's Funeral Mass will be confined to family only. The family would like to thank everybody for their co-operation in these difficult times.

Patrick's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Midleton Parish Saorview at 10am on Tuesday, June 23, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Dolores Carr Wickes, Highgrove, Drumardagh, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at her home of Dolores Carr Wickes, Highgrove, Drumardagh, Letterkenny.

Formerly marketing manager at Unifi Letterkenny and President of the Irish Institute of Training and Development Board.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, requiem Mass and cremation are strictly private to family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed from St Eunan’s Cathedral website on Monday at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Emergency Services of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

John Gallagher, Glasgow/Crolly

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Gallagher, Meenaleck, Crolly.

Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new graveyard.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, funeral and burial are strictly private to 25 members of family and close friends.

The funeral mass can be viewed on the Annagry Parish webcam https://site2.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/annagry.htm

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.