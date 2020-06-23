Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- Francis (Frank) Bourne, Sandyhill, Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin, Arklow, Wicklow and Buncrana

- Fr. James Gavigan (Columban Fathers) Meath and late of Ballyshannon and Britain and Fiji missions

- Margaret McCafferty, late of Ballyrattan, Redcastle

- Brigid Marie Deveney, Lurganbrack, Glenvar

- Mary Mulpeter, Loughnagin Heights, Letterkenny

- Marion McCauley Ardcolgan, Carndonagh

- Denis Cabla, 7A Millfield Heights, Buncrana

- Peggy Slevin née McHugh, Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon and Glenties

Francis (Frank) Bourne, Sandyhill, Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin, Wicklow and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Bourne, Sandyhill, Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin, Wicklow and Buncrana.

A private cremation service will take place in Mount Jerome Harold’s Cross, Dublin, on Wednesday.

Fr. James Gavigan (Columban Fathers) Meath and late of Ballyshannon and Britain and Fiji missions

The death has occurred of Fr. James Gavigan (Columban Fathers), Dalgan Park, Navan Co. Meath and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal; and Britain and Fiji missions. He died peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Columban's Retirement Home, Navan.

Fr. James, predeceased by his parents James and Rose; sisters Carmel and Patricia; brothers Michael and Jackie; niece Sheila. Very deeply regretted by his sisters Roisin and Josephine, nephew, nieces, extended family, Columban family and friends.

Respecting current national health guidelines, Fr. James Funeral will be private. Your personal prayers for Fr. James are appreciated.

Margaret McCafferty, late of Ballyrattan, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Margaret McCafferty, late of Ballyrattan, Redcastle.

Her funeral Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 3pm in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigleys Point.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Requiem Mass and funeral strictly private to family only please.

Brigid-Marie Deveney, Lurganbrack, Glenvar

The death has occurred of Brigid-Marie Deveney, Lurganbrack, Glenvar.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private.

Her remains will arrive at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Tuesday evening at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Dunlevey Funeral Directors.

Mary Mulpeter, Loughnagin Heights, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Mulpeter, Loughnagin Heights, Letterkenny.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the Irish Martyrs Church Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Mary's Meals C/O any family member.

Marion McCauley Ardcolgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Marion McCauley Ardcolgan, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Stella Farren’s residence, Glasha, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10:30am to Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral for immediate family only please.

Denis Cabla, 7A Millfield Heights, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Denis Cabla, 7A Millfield Heights, Buncrana. Denis's remains will repose at McLaughlin's Funeral Home, 16 Lower Main Street, Buncrana on Tuesday, June 23 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am going to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for private cremation at 1pm.

Peggy Slevin née McHugh, Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon and Glenties

The death has taken place of Peggy Slevin née McHugh, Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon and Glenties.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines and in hoping to keep our family and friends safe, Peggy's home, Funeral Mass and cemetery will be private to family.

Peggy's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 24 in Saint Patrick's, Ballyshannon, at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek. Family flowers only

Mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

