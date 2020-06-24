Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, June 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Liam Mulraney, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

- George Crossan, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clonmany, Inishowen

- Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island

- Fr. James Gavigan (Columban Fathers) Meath and late of Ballyshannon and Britain and Fiji missions

- Margaret McCafferty, late of Ballyrattan, Redcastle

- Brigid Marie Deveney, Lurganbrack, Glenvar

- Mary Mulpeter, Loughnagin Heights, Letterkenny

Liam Mulraney, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Liam Mulraney, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. Requiem Mass on Friday, June 26 at 1pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny can be viewed on St. Eunan Cathedral’s website; burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

George Crossan, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clonmany, Inishowen

The death has taken place of George Crossan, Aughna, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clonmany, Inishowen.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, George’s repose and Mass will be private.

Funeral Mass for George will take place in St Michael's church, Bornacoola Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris cemetery.

Enquiries to Mc Gowan Funeral Directors, Dromod, Co. Leitrim 071 9638357

Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island.

Eilish was predeceased by her husband Eamonn Chormac on April 24 last.

Remains to leave the Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Thursday at 12 noon going to Magheraroarty for a 2pm ferry to Tory Island.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St. Colmcille's Church, Tory with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary will be said at 9pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night and may be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-King-Gortahork.

The removal, wake and funeral are in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork's Facebook page.

Fr. James Gavigan (Columban Fathers) Meath and late of Ballyshannon and Britain and Fiji missions

The death has occurred of Fr. James Gavigan (Columban Fathers), Dalgan Park, Navan Co. Meath and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal; and Britain and Fiji missions. He died peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Columban's Retirement Home, Navan.

Fr. James was predeceased by his parents James and Rose; sisters Carmel and Patricia; brothers Michael and Jackie; niece Sheila. Very deeply regretted by his sisters Roisin and Josephine, nephew, nieces, extended family, Columban family and friends.

Respecting current national health guidelines, Fr. James' Funeral will be private. Your personal prayers for Fr. James are appreciated.



Margaret McCafferty, late of Ballyrattan, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Margaret McCafferty, late of Ballyrattan, Redcastle.

Her funeral Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 3pm in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigleys Point.

Mass will be followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Requiem Mass and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Brigid-Marie Deveney, Lurganbrack, Glenvar

The death has occurred of Brigid-Marie Deveney, Lurganbrack, Glenvar.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private.

Her remains arrived at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Tuesday evening.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Dunlevey Funeral Directors.

Mary Mulpeter, Loughnagin Heights, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Mulpeter, Loughnagin Heights, Letterkenny.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the Irish Martyrs Church Facebook page.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mary's Meals C/O any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.