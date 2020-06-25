Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, June 25

The following deaths have taken place:

Danny Goan, Number 9, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Danny Goan, Number 9 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday for 1pm funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, the funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only please.

All enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 517 44.

Mary McNelis, Castlegoland, Portnoo

The death has taken place peacefully at her home of Mary McNelis, Castlegoland, Portnoo .

Her remains will leave her residence on Friday at 10.30am travelling to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11am requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Covid-19 and government guidelines the funeral and wake is private to family and close friends.

Sadie Long, Riverside House, Moville Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Beech Hill Manor Nursing, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Sadie Long, Riverside House, Moville Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only.

Liam Mulraney, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Liam Mulraney, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Friday, June 26 at 1pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny can be viewed on St. Eunan Cathedral’s website; burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

George Crossan, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clonmany

The death has taken place of George Crossan, Aughna, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clonmany.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, George’s repose and Mass will be private.

Funeral Mass for George will take place in St Michael's church, Bornacoola on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris cemetery.

Enquiries to Mc Gowan Funeral Directors, Dromod, Co. Leitrim on 071 9638357.

Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island.

Eilish was predeceased by her husband Eamonn Chormac on April 24 last.

Remains to leave the Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Thursday at 12 noon going to Magheraroarty for a 2pm ferry to Tory Island.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St. Colmcille's Church, Tory with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary will be said at 9pm on Thursday and Friday night and may be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-King-Gortahork.

The removal, wake and funeral are in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork's Facebook page.

Margaret McCafferty, late of Ballyrattan, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Margaret McCafferty, late of Ballyrattan, Redcastle.

Her funeral Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, June 25 at 3pm in St Columba's Church, Drung, Quigleys Point.

Mass will be followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, Requiem Mass and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Mary Mulpeter, Loughnagin Heights, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Mulpeter, Loughnagin Heights, Letterkenny.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the Irish Martyrs Church Facebook page.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mary's Meals C/O any family member.

