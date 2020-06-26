Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, June 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Andreena Mulhern, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place, in Letterkenny, of Andreena Mulhern, Derryconnor, Gortahork.

She is survived by her father Myles, family and friends.

Wake and funeral are private, due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery, Falcarragh. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Rosary may be viewed at 9pm this evening on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Mary Ann Duffy (née Monaghan), Ballyshannon and Belleek

The death has taken place of Mary Ann Duffy, nee Monaghan, late of 25 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belleek, Co Fermanagh and Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon.

She passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital due to a non-Covid-19 related illness.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Mary McCauley, 49 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 11am with interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

Due to government guidelines, in occurrence with best practice and in the interest of safety the wake and funeral Mass shall be private to family, please. The Mass will be available to be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Claire Kelly, Convoy Road, Raphoe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Claire Kelly, Convoy Road, Raphoe.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.45am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Danny Goan, Number 9, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Danny Goan, Number 9 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday for 1pm funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, the funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only please.

All enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 517 44.

Mary McNelis, Castlegoland, Portnoo

The death has taken place peacefully at her home of Mary McNelis, Castlegoland, Portnoo.

Her remains will leave her residence on Friday at 10.30am travelling to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11am requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Covid-19 and government guidelines the funeral and wake is private to family and close friends.

Sadie Long, Riverside House, Moville Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Beech Hill Manor Nursing, Lisfannon, Buncrana of Sadie Long, Riverside House, Moville Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only.

Liam Mulraney, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Liam Mulraney, Glencar Scotch, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Friday, June 26 at 1pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny can be viewed on St. Eunan Cathedral’s website; burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

George Crossan, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clonmany

The death has taken place of George Crossan, Aughna, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Clonmany.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, George’s repose and Mass will be private.

Funeral Mass for George will take place in St Michael's church, Bornacoola on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris cemetery.

Enquiries to Mc Gowan Funeral Directors, Dromod, Co. Leitrim on 071 9638357.

Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island.

Eilish was predeceased by her husband Eamonn Chormac on April 24 last.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St. Colmcille's Church, Tory with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary will be said at 9pm on Friday night and may be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-King-Gortahork.

The removal, wake and funeral are in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork's Facebook page.

