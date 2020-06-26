Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 26

The following deaths have taken place:

- Andreena Mulhern, Gortahork

- Mary Ann Duffy (née Monaghan), Ballyshannon and Belleek

- Claire Kelly, Convoy Road, Raphoe

- Danny Goan, Ballyshannon

- Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island

Kathleen Coll, Strand Road, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Coll, Strand Road, Bunbeg.

Her remains will leave the family home at 12:30pm on Sunday going to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards to the family plot in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Rosary each night at 9pm at the family home.

Andreena Mulhern, Derryconnor, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place, in Letterkenny, of Andreena Mulhern, Derryconnor, Gortahork.

She is survived by her father Myles, family and friends.

Wake and funeral are private, due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery, Falcarragh. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Rosary may be viewed at 9pm this evening on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Mary Ann Duffy (née Monaghan), Ballyshannon and Belleek

The death has taken place of Mary Ann Duffy, nee Monaghan, late of 25 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belleek, Co Fermanagh and Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon.

She passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital due to a non-Covid-19 related illness.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Mary McCauley, 49 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 11am with interment in St Mary's Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

Due to government guidelines, in occurrence with best practice and in the interest of safety the wake and funeral Mass shall be private to family, please. The Mass will be available to be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Claire Kelly, Convoy Road, Raphoe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Claire Kelly, Convoy Road, Raphoe.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.45am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Danny Goan, Number 9, Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Danny Goan, Number 9 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon.

Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday for 1pm funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, the funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only please.

All enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 517 44.

Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Eilish Rodgers, Tory Island.

Eilish was predeceased by her husband Eamonn Chormac on April 24 last.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St. Colmcille's Church, Tory with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary will be said at 9pm on Friday night and may be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-King-Gortahork.

The removal, wake and funeral are in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork's Facebook page.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.