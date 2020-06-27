Obituary: Maureen Doherty, Bunbeg was a much loved neighbour and friend

The death occurred at her home in Magheralosk, Bunbeg on Sunday morning, June 14 of Mrs. Maureen Doherty. Born on November 27, 1941 she was of two children born to Cití Charlie Thimlín, of Magheralosk and Charlie Boyle who hailed from Ranafast.

Maureen lived with her grand-parents until the mid fifties and then she moved to Glasgow to join her parents. She secured employment with a clothing company in the Glasgow region and worked there for many years.

She enjoyed the social life and meeting family members and friends in Glasgow during the late 50’s and 60’s. At that time her best friend was Sally Duffy, a Magheralosk native who now resides in South Africa.

They were like sisters and really enjoyed the night life in Glasgow.

Although Sally relocated to South Africa the friendship continued and they kept in constant contact. During that time she met her future husband, Michael Doherty, who was originally from Clonmany.

They were married in Glasgow in 1969. Two children, Harold and Cathy were born to them. Maureen was left devastated four years later when her husband passed away suddenly. He was aged only twenty five years at the time.

After the death of her husband she decided to return home with her kids and with the help of wonderful neighbours, relatives and auntie Maggie she settled well into her home at Magheralosk.

Neighbour

Her neighbour, Biddy Mhicí Doherty was very good to her and the two remained good friends up to Biddy’s passing a few years ago. Maureen was an amazing woman, warm, friendly, kind and she will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.

Much credit to Maureen’s family who cared for her at home during her illness.

She worked for many years in Ostan Ghaoth Dobhair. She also spent years working in a number of companies on the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate.

The last company she worked with was Sam Spudz and had retired from there a number of years ago. She was a diligent and hard worker. She adored her children and grand-children and always put them first.

She loved nothing more than visiting neighbours and friends in the locality. Above all she was a woman of strong and abiding faith. She was a daily Mass-goer up until the onset of her illness. Her son, Harold is well known in Fine Gael circles and earlier this year he was appointed Chairman of the Donegal Constituency Executive.

The family has paid tribute to the wonderful, kind and generous neighbours and friends, who were always there for them down through the years.

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Monday, June 15. The main celebrant was her cousin, Fr. Donnchadh Ó Baoill, Rann na Feirde who is Curate in Fintown.

Concelebrants were: An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair, Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork and Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair. The lessons were read by her son, Harold and daughter, Cathy and the offertory gifts were brought to the altar by her three grandchildren; Troy, Giovanni and Matthew.

The soloist was Paula Diver Gillespie and Pat Duffy accompanied her on guitar. Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery.

Predeceased by her husband and parents, she is survived by her son, Harold (at home), daughter, Cathy and her partner James (Annagry), grand-children, Troy, Giovanni and Matthew, brother, Danny Boyle and his wife, Bríd (Carrickataskin, Derrybeg), relatives, friends and neighbours, to all of whom deep condolences are extended.