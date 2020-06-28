Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, June 28

The following deaths have taken place:

Elizabeth (Betty) Quinlan née Mc Mulin, Doonan, Donegal Town

The death has taken palce of Elizabeth (Betty) Quinlan née Mc Mulin, Doonan, Donegal Town. House private to family and friends. Private Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town at 11am adhering to current HSE guidelines, with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery. To comply with government guidance on COVID-19, please communicate with the family via the online book of condolence at rip.ie, or contact Faulkner Funeral Directors on 0860610224.

Kathleen Duffy, née McAndrews, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Kathleen Duffy, née McAndrews, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her daughter Michelle's home, 11, Barnes Court, Ballybofey, on Tuesday, June 30 at 10.30am, for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterward in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current guidelines, the wake and funeral will be Private to family and friends only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Christy McCafferty, Lissahully, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Christy McCafferty, Lissahully, Ballyshannon. Non-Covid related. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Christy's home and the funeral will be private to family, please. Funeral will leave the home of his sister, Noreen McCabe, Lissahully on Monday at 10.15am going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Mass followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, the Rock. Those who wish to offer their condolence can do so on rip.ie or by emailing p.mccauley@btopenworld.com. Mass can be viewed on churchservices.ie/tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Gerry Moohan 'Pappy' Drumacrin, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Gerry Moohan (known as Pappy), Drumacrin, Bundoran suddenly at his late residence. Non-Covid Related. Reposing privately at Home. Removal from his late residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterward in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Due to the current Government and HSE regulations, the House, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to Family only, please. Should you wish to offer your condolences to the Moohan family, you can do so on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie or on rip.ie. Flowers welcome.

Roy McMonagle, late of Ture, Muff

The death has occurred at Tallaght University Hospital of Roy McMonagle, late of Ture, Muff.

A private family funeral will take place in Muff Parish Church on Tuesday, June 30 due to the on-going guidelines.

House strictly private, family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Muff Parish Church C/O Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, BT47 6D.

Betty Mc Granaghan née Doherty, Tawnacrom, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Betty Mc Granaghan née Doherty, Tawnacrom, Castlefin.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 29 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterward in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass, and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

The Mass can be viewed via the Parish webcam.

Maureen Duffy, 295 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Maureen Duffy, 295 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 29 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterward in Drumboe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines,the Wake and Funeral will be Private to the immediate family and friends only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the Patients Comfort Fund,St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Maria Griffin, 3 Clos Naomh Conaill, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Maria Griffin, 3 Clos Naomh Conaill, Glenties.

Reposing at her father's residence, Station Road, Glenties.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 29 at 11am in St Connells’ Church, Glenties.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv.

With burial in the local cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family and close friends.

Inquiries to James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties, on 0872395827

Elizabeth ‘Lilly’ Graham née Roulston, Lenamore Stables, Muff

The death has occurred peacefully at her home in Lenamore Stables, Muff of Elizabeth ‘Lilly’ Graham née Roulston in her 101st year.

In accordance with Government guidelines, funeral arrangements are private.

The Funeral is restricted to the immediate family only.

Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects while maintaining social distancing.

Family flowers only, Donations to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Londonderry BT47 3QQ

Sally McGrath, No. 23 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Sally McGrath, No. 23 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 29 at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. It can be viewed live from www.churchservicestv/letterkenny.

Interment afterward in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

