Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, June 30

Peter Thomas, Clarlougheske, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Peter Thomas, Clarlougheske, Donegal town.

To comply with government guidelines on COVID-19, funeral Mass and burial are private to family and friends.

Remains to leave his late residence at 1.30pm on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 2pm in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial immediately afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

John Clarke, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John Clarke, Dresnagh, Castlefin.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Medical 4 Ward or Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, funeral director or any family member.

Kathleen McLarkey (Thomas), Malin



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McLarkey (Thomas), Ballasalla, Glengad, Malin.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 1 at 11am in St Marys Church, Lagg, Malin, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Annie Crowe, London and Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Annie Crowe, formerly of London and Mondoey, Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at the home of Lesley and Barbra Stewart in Mondoey, Manorcunningham.

Due to HSE and government guideline wake, funeral and interment are strictly private.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home C/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Michael Doherty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Doherty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar. His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, July 1 at 10.30am. for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Wake and Funeral will be Private to the immediate family and friends only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Orthopedic Ward

Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Con McHugh, Dirlaught, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place at his late residence of Con McHugh, Dirlaught, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence with funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Bridget Church, Lettermacaward.

Internment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private.

Elizabeth (Betty) Quinlan née Mc Mulin, Doonan, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Elizabeth (Betty) Quinlan née Mc Mulin, Doonan, Donegal town. House private to family and friends. Private Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town at 11am adhering to current HSE guidelines, with burial immediately afterward in Clar cemetery.

Kathleen Duffy, née McAndrews, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Kathleen Duffy, née McAndrews, 28 Glenpatrick Park, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her daughter Michelle's home, 11, Barnes Court, Ballybofey, on Tuesday, June 30 at 10.30am, for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterward in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current guidelines, the wake and funeral will be Private to family and friends only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Christy McCafferty, Lissahully, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Christy McCafferty, Lissahully, Ballyshannon. Non-Covid related. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Christy’s home and the funeral will be private to family, please. Funeral will leave the home of his sister, Noreen McCabe, Lissahully on Monday at 10.15am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Mass followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, the Rock.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, Christy’s home and Funeral will be private to family, please. Mass can be viewed on churchservices.ie/tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Gerry Moohan 'Pappy' Drumacrin, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Gerry Moohan (known as Pappy), Drumacrin, Bundoran suddenly at his late residence. Non-Covid Related. Reposing privately at Home. Removal from his late residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterward in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Due to the current Government and HSE regulations, the House, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to Family only, please.

Roy McMonagle, late of Ture, Muff

The death has occurred at Tallaght University Hospital of Roy McMonagle, late of Ture, Muff.

A private family funeral will take place in Muff Parish Church on Tuesday, June 30 due to the on-going guidelines.

House strictly private, family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Muff Parish Church C/O Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, BT47 6D.

