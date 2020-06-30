Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 30

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Clarke, Castlefin

- Kathleen Mclarkey (Thomas), Malin

- Annie Crowe, London and Manorcunningham

- Michael Doherty, Stranorlar

- Con McHugh, Lettermacaward 

- Kathleen Duffy, née McAndrews, Ballybofey

 

John Clarke, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John Clarke, Dresnagh, Castlefin.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Doneyloop. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Medical 4 Ward or Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, funeral director or any family member.

 

Kathleen McLarkey (Thomas), Malin


The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen McLarkey (Thomas), Ballasalla, Glengad, Malin.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, July 1 at 11am in St Marys Church, Lagg, Malin, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

 

Annie Crowe, London and Manorcunningham


The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Annie Crowe, formerly of London and Mondoey, Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at the home of Lesley and Barbra Stewart in Mondoey, Manorcunningham.

Due to HSE and government guideline wake, funeral and interment are strictly private.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home C/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

 

Michael Doherty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Doherty, Chapel Street, Stranorlar. His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, July 1 at 10.30am. for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Wake and Funeral will be Private to the immediate family and friends only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Orthopedic Ward

Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

 

Con McHugh, Dirlaught, Lettermacaward 

The death has taken place at his late residence of Con McHugh, Dirlaught, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence with funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Bridget Church, Lettermacaward.

Internment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private.

  

