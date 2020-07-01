Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, July 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Brian Gallagher, Hazel Grove, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Brian Gallagher, Hazel Grove, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Bernie Kavanagh, 129 Knockaphunta Park, Westport Road, Castlebar with removal on Saturday at 10.30am to Arranmore Island arriving for the Ferry at 3pm.

Reposing at the home of his sister Graina in Ballard, Arranmore Island. Mass in St. Crone’s Church on Sunday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.

Benny De'Giovanni Dreenan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Benny De'Giovanni Dreenan, Ballybofey.

Benny’s funeral cortége will leave from McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar on Saturday, July 4 at 2.40pm to St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey for Requiem Mass at 3pm and interment immediately after in the adjoining Churchyard. The house, Mass and interment are private to family.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to The Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan Funeral Director or any family member.

Danai Ward, North Town, Malin Head

The death has taken place at his home of Danai Ward, North Town, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, July 4 at 10:30am to the Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head for Mass of the Angels at 11am, with burial afterwards in Lagg Cementary, Malin.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, Wake and Funeral are private to family only please.

Joseph McGinty, Glencairn, Knockbrack, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Joseph McGinty, Glencairn, Knockbrack, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, July 3 in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with interment afterward in the Old Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be private to family only please.

Patricia Watson, Number 2 Line Road, Carrick, and Crove Carrick

The death has taken place of Patricia Watson, Number 2 Line Road, Carrick, and Crove Carrick. Non-Covid related. Remains arriving at her home this evening, Wednesday.

Removal from her home on Friday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Carthas’s Church Kilcar at 12 Noon. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Interment afterward in Kilcar cemetery.

House private please. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Hugh Green Drumany, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Hugh Green Drumany, Letterkenny.

His remains will leave his late residence on Thursday at 10.15 going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in Templedouglas cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines House, Wake & Burial are strictly private. The Service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/churchill

