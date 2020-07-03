Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, July 3

The following deaths have taken place:

Nora McGinley, Carrick

The death has taken place of Nora McGinley, Carrick. Remains will repose at her late residence in Carrick from 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday evening to St Columba’s Church, Carrick, for 8 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Sunday – time to be arranged – with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Alzheimers Association. The usual government restrictions will apply.

Marsha Mc Connell, née Murphy, formerly of Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Marsha Mc Connell, née Murphy, formerly of Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin.

Marsha’s remains will repose at the home of her parents, Bernadette and John Murphy, Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin from 7 o’clock on Friday evening, July 3.

Funeral from there on Sunday, July 5 at 12.15pm for Mass at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the House and Mass are private to family and close friends.

Robert Lynagh, Lough Ascary, Termon

The death has taken place of Robert Lynagh, Lough Ascary, Termon.

Funeral to St Columba’s Church, Termon for 2pm Requiem Mass on Saturday.

Burial to adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Columba’s Church webcam.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, burial and funeral strictly private.

Funeral arrangement later.

William 'Liam' Deegan, Bundoran

The death has taken place at his home of William 'Liam' Deegan, better known as Liam, Bundoran, and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin. Non-Covid Related. Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, Friday, July 3 from 3pm to 8pm with callers welcome, while maintaining Government and HSE regulations.

Removal from the funeral home on Saturday at 12noon to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for private cremation service at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust c/o Donal Breslin, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

The death has taken place of Henry McKinney of Paisley, Scotland and formerly of Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Due to current restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church in Paisley at 11am on Wednesday, July 8 with burial at 12 noon in Hawkhead Cemetery, Paisley.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the day on the Facebook page of St Mary's Catholic Church, Paisley.

Eamon Daly, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Eamon Daly 24 West Port Ballyshannon at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid-related). Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran on 071 98 41547.

Frances Page (née Kearney), Urris

The death has taken place in Hemel Hempstead, England of Frances Page (née Kearney), formerly of Leenan keel, Urris.

Her remains will arrive at Bridgend border today, Thursday, July 2 at 3.30pm, going to St Michael's Church, Urris, to repose overnight.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are restricted to family and friends only please (50 people).

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together on Friday at 11am.

Brian Gallagher, Hazel Grove, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Brian Gallagher, Hazel Grove, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Bernie Kavanagh, 129 Knockaphunta Park, Westport Road, Castlebar with removal on Saturday at 10.30am to Arranmore Island arriving for the Ferry at 3pm.

Reposing at the home of his sister Graina in Ballard, Arranmore Island. Mass in St Crone’s Church on Sunday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.

Benny De'Giovanni Dreenan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Benny De'Giovanni Dreenan, Ballybofey.

Benny’s funeral cortége will leave from McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar on Saturday, July 4 at 2.40pm to St Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey for Requiem Mass at 3pm and interment immediately after in the adjoining Churchyard. The house, Mass and interment are private to family.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to The Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan Funeral Director or any family member.

Danai Ward, North Town, Malin Head

The death has taken place at his home of Danai Ward, North Town, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, July 4 at 10.30am to the Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head for Mass of the Angels at 11am, with burial afterwards in Lagg Cementary, Malin.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, Wake and Funeral are private to family only please.

