Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, July 4

The following deaths have taken place:

- Francis (Frankie) Hegarty, Teelin

- Nora McGinley, Carrick

- Marsha Mc Connell, née Murphy, formerly of Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin

- Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

- Eamon Daly, Ballyshannon

- Brian Gallagher, Hazel Grove, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Arranmore Island

- Benny De'Giovanni Dreenan, Ballybofey

- Stephen Webb, Belleek

Francis (Frankie) Hegarty, Teelin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis (Frankie) Hegarty, Ummerawirrinan, Teelin.



Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Marie, Cathryn, Teresa, Sarah, Anya and his son Francis. His brothers Padraig and Conal, his sisters Kathleen and Teresa, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Nora McGinley, Carrick

The death has taken place of Nora McGinley, Carrick. Remains will repose at her late residence in Carrick from 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday evening to St Columba’s Church, Carrick, for 8 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Sunday – time to be arranged – with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Alzheimers Association. The usual government restrictions will apply.

Marsha Mc Connell, née Murphy, formerly of Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Marsha Mc Connell, née Murphy, formerly of Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin.

Marsha’s remains will repose at the home of her parents, Bernadette and John Murphy, Carrick, Liscooley, Castlefin from 7 o’clock on Friday evening, July 3.

Funeral from there on Sunday, July 5 at 12.15pm for Mass at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the House and Mass are private to family and close friends.

Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

The death has taken place of Henry McKinney of Paisley, Scotland and formerly of Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Due to current restrictions, a private requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church in Paisley at 11am on Wednesday, July 8 with burial at 12 noon in Hawkhead Cemetery, Paisley.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the day on the Facebook page of St Mary's Catholic Church, Paisley.

Eamon Daly, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Eamon Daly 24 West Port Ballyshannon at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid-related). Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran on 071 98 41547.

Brian Gallagher, Hazel Grove, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Brian Gallagher, Hazel Grove, Newport Road, Castlebar, Mayo and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Bernie Kavanagh, 129 Knockaphunta Park, Westport Road, Castlebar with removal on Saturday at 10.30am to Arranmore Island arriving for the Ferry at 3pm.

Reposing at the home of his sister Graina in Ballard, Arranmore Island. Mass in St Crone’s Church on Sunday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.

Stephen Webb, Belleek

The death has taken place of Stephen Webb, 40 White Island Road, Corry, Belleek. Non-covid related.

Funeral will leave his family home on Monday going to St Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11am mass followed by burial in Magheramenagh cemetery. Due to current government guidelines regarding Covid-19, the family home and funeral will be private to family. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so by emailing p.mccauley@btopenworld.com. All enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors on 0770 321 0437.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.