Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, July 5, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Francis (Frankie) Hegarty, Teelin

- Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

- Eamon Daly, Ballyshannon

- Stephen Webb, Belleek

Francis (Frankie) Hegarty, Teelin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis (Frankie) Hegarty, Ummerawirrinan, Teelin.

Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Carrick, on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Killybegs Community Hospital, care of Curran’s Funeral Services.

Due to HSE guidelines the house, wake and burial are private to family and close friends.

Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

The death has taken place of Henry McKinney of Paisley, Scotland and formerly of Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Due to current restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church in Paisley at 11am on Wednesday with burial at 12 noon in Hawkhead Cemetery, Paisley.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the day on the Facebook page of St Mary's Catholic Church, Paisley.

Eamon Daly, Ballyshannon

The death (non Covid-related) has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Eamon Daly, 24 West Port Ballyshannon. a

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran on 071 98 41547.

Stephen Webb, Belleek

The death (non-covid related) has taken place of Stephen Webb, 40 White Island Road, Corry, Belleek.

Funeral will leave his family home on Monday going to St Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11am Mass followed by burial in Magheramenagh cemetery.

Due to current government guidelines regarding Covid-19, the home and funeral will be private to family. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so by emailing p.mccauley@btopenworld.com. All enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors on 0770 321 0437.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.