Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, July 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Edward Duffy, Carrigans

- Sheila Hammond, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, and formerly of Laghey

- Peggy Boyce, Carrigart

- John McLaughlin (Den), Carndonagh

- Tommy McCafferty, Letterkenny

- Mary Doogan, Kilcar

- Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

Edward Duffy, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Edward Duffy, Carrigans.

Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and close friends only.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if wished to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o. any family member. St. Martin pray for him. St. Pio Intercede for him.

Sheila Hammond, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, and formerly of Laghey

The death has taken place of Sheila Hammond, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, and formerly of Laghey.

The funeral service will take place in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be private.

Peggy Boyce, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny university hospital of Peggy Boyce, Strand Road Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the church of St John the Baptist for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on the Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the house is private to family and close friends.

John McLaughlin (Den), Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of John McLaughlin (Den), Carrowreagh Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund or to any family member.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are for immediate family only.

Tommy McCafferty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Tommy McCafferty, Oldtown, Letterkenny.



His remains are reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on https://www.steunanscathedral.ie/.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family.

Mary Doogan, Kilcar

The death (non-Covid related) has taken place of Mary Doogan (née Kille), Kilcar.

Her remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday at 4pm to arrive at the home of her daughter Edel Kille, Kilcar, at 6pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Mass will be streamed live. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions apply and the house is private.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Killybegs Community Hospital, C/o any family member.

Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

The death has taken place of Henry McKinney of Paisley, Scotland and formerly of Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Due to current restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church in Paisley at 11am on Wednesday with burial at 12 noon in Hawkhead Cemetery, Paisley.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the day on the Facebook page of St Mary's Catholic Church, Paisley.

