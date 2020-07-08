Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, July 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Frank Colton, Tievemore Pettigo

- James Harvey, Ballybrollagen, Frosses

- Matt McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo

- Roy Stevenson, Aughliard, Letterkenny

- Edward Duffy, Carrigans

- Sheila Hammond, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, and formerly of Laghey

- Tommy McCafferty, Letterkenny

- Mary Doogan, Kilcar

- Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

The death has taken place of Frank Colton, Tievemore Pettigo.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family home, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége leaves the family home on Thursday morning at 10.30 arriving at St Joseph's Church Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

James Harvey, Ballybrollagen, Frosses

The death has occurred of James Harvey, Ballybrollagen, Frosses.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Matt McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Matt McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo.

Removal on Tuesday evening from the hospital mortuary at 6.15pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times, please. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Roisin Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport and Clonsilla, Dublin 15

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Roisin Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport and Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

In compliance with Government restrictions house and funeral private to family and close friends only.

Remains will repose at her home from 7pm this evening, Tuesday. Removal on Thursday for Mass at 11am in St. Columbus Church, Burtonport.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on St. Columbus Church webcam and also on Facebook.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Roy Stevenson, Aughliard, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Roy Stevenson, Aughliard, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Funeral service on Thursday, July 9 at 2pm in Ray Presbyterian Church, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors

Edward Duffy, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Edward Duffy, Carrigans.

Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and close friends only.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if wished to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o. any family member. St. Martin pray for him. St. Pio Intercede for him.

Sheila Hammond, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, and formerly of Laghey

The death has taken place of Sheila Hammond, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, and formerly of Laghey.

The funeral service will take place in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be private.

Tommy McCafferty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Tommy McCafferty, Oldtown, Letterkenny.



His remains are reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed on https://www.steunanscathedral.ie/.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family.

Mary Doogan, Kilcar

The death (non-Covid related) has taken place of Mary Doogan, née Kille, Kilcar.

Her remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday at 4pm to arrive at the home of her daughter Edel Kille, Kilcar, at 6pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Mass will be streamed live. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions apply and the house is private.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Killybegs Community Hospital, C/o any family member.

Henry McKinney, Paisley, Scotland, formerly of Gleneely

The death has taken place of Henry McKinney of Paisley, Scotland and formerly of Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

Due to current restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will be held at St Mary's RC Church in Paisley at 11am on Wednesday with burial at 12 noon in Hawkhead Cemetery, Paisley.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the day on the Facebook page of St Mary's Catholic Church, Paisley.

