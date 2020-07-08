Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, July 8

The following deaths have taken place:

- Frank Colton, Tievemore Pettigo

- James Harvey, Ballybrollagen, Frosses

- Matt McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo

- Roy Stevenson, Aughliard, Letterkenny

- Edward Duffy, Carrigans

- Martin Molloy, Kinlough

Frank Colton, Tievemore Pettigo

The death has taken place of Frank Colton, Tievemore Pettigo.

Regrettably due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family home, funeral and burial are strictly private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége leaves the family home on Thursday morning at 10.30 arriving at St Joseph's Church Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

James Harvey, Ballybrollagen, Frosses

The death has occurred of James Harvey, Ballybrollagen, Frosses.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Matt McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Matt McGrath, Carntressey, Pettigo.

Removal on Tuesday evening from the hospital mortuary at 6.15pm to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all times, please. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Roisin Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport and Clonsilla, Dublin 15

The death has occurred peacefully at her residence of Roisin Sweeney, Lackenagh, Burtonport and Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

In compliance with Government restrictions house and funeral private to family and close friends only.

Remains reposing at her home. Removal on Thursday for Mass at 11am in St. Columbus Church, Burtonport.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on St. Columbus Church webcam and also on Facebook.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Roy Stevenson, Aughliard, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Roy Stevenson, Aughliard, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Funeral service on Thursday, July 9 at 2pm in Ray Presbyterian Church, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors

Edward Duffy, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Edward Duffy, Carrigans.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and close friends only.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if wished to St. Vincent De Paul, c/o. any family member. St Martin pray for him. St Pio Intercede for him.

Martin Molloy, Kinlough

The death has taken place of Martin Molloy, The High Road, Kinlough. Non-Covid related. A memorial service takes place at McGloin’s funeral home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney on Friday evening at 7pm. Private cremation on Saturday at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan. Condolences can be left by email at mcgloinfunerals@hotmail.com. Covid-19 guidelines apply at the funeral home.

