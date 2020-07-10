Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, July 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Tommy Doherty, Straleel, Carrick

- Lexie Scott, Magheracorran, Convoy

- Michael Roughan, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Mary McCollum, née Dolan, Townparks, Raphoe

- Martin Molloy, Kinlough

Tommy Doherty, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Tommy Doherty, Straleel, Carrick.

His remains will repose at McCabe’s Funeral Premise, Common Bridge, Ardara from 7pm to 10pm on Thursday, July 9, with Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 10 at 7pm to St Columbus Church, Carrick for 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 11 at 10.30am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Lexie Scott, Magheracorran, Convoy

The death has taken place of Lexie Scott, Magheracorran, Convoy.

His remains will repose at his home.

Funeral service at his home on Saturday, July 11 at 2pm, burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only.

Michael Roughan,Cappry, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Roughan, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, July 10 at 11.20am via Cappry Road for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 12 noon.

Cremation afterwards at 3pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and cremation will be private to the immediate family and friends only, please.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook Page.

Mary McCollum, née Dolan, Townparks, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McCollum nee Dolan, Townparks, Raphoe.

In compliance with Government restrictions, her remains will repose at Kelly's Funeral home on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm, and on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 7.30pm evening Mass and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass is on Saturday morning at 9am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be view on www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to St Conal's stroke rehabilitation unit, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Martin Molloy, Kinlough

The death has taken place of Martin Molloy, The High Road, Kinlough. Non-Covid related. A memorial service takes place at McGloin’s funeral home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney on Friday evening at 7pm. Private cremation on Saturday at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.

Condolences can be left by email at mcgloinfunerals@hotmail.com. Covid-19 guidelines apply at the funeral home.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.