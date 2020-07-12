Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, July 12



The following deaths have taken place:

- Eamon Daly, 24 Westport, Ballyshannon,

- Margaret Doherty, Letterkenny

- Margaret McBride, Raphoe

Eamon Daly, 24 Westport, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place of Eamon Daly, 24 Westport, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid related).

His funeral will trake place from the Pastoral Centre, Bundoran at 11.15am on Tuesday,July 14 to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock for funeral mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass and interment is private to family members and close friends. Condolence messages can be left on rip.ie or by emailing johnmulreanyfunerals@gmail.com. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services on (071) 9841547.



Margaret Doherty, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Larissa Lodge Nursing Home, Mountain Top, Letterkenny of Margaret Doherty (neé McGrath), Dromore Lower, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by husband James, grandson Lorcan, brother James and sisters Mary Diver and Sally McGrath. Deeply missed by daughters Mairead and Mary Rose, sons Seamus and Pauric, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral leaving her daughter Mary Rose and son-in-law Noel Scotts’ home at Correnagh, Cullion Road, Letterkenny at 10.15am tomorrow, Monday, July 13, 2020 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass. Funeral Mass can be viewed live from www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be private to family only please.



Margaret McBride, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Margaret McBride, Townparks, Raphoe. Her remains are reposing at her home, in compliance with current guidelines wake is strictly private.

Funeral service at her home this Sunday afternoon at 2.45pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot at Raphoe Presbyterian Church Graveyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com