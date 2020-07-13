Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 13



The following deaths have taken place:

Teresa (Resa) O'Sullivan (née Gallagher)

The death has occurred of Teresa (Resa) O'Sullivan (née Gallagher)

The Bird House, Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow/Donegal Town, Donegal

She died July 12 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Denise and the staff of Signa Care, Bunclody.

Daughter of the late Drs William and Marian Gallagher, Invereske, Donegal Town. Beloved wife of the late Dermot and predeceased by her brother Liam. Sadly missed by her sons Bill, John and Edmond, sisters Mary, Roisin and Liza, daughter-in-law Sabine, adored grandchildren Neala and Nicholas, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues in Presentation College, Carlow dear friends Kathleen Tierney, Mags, Yvonne and her many friends in Carlow and Spain.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 15 at 2.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, streamed live form the parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

May Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan

The death has taken place of May Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Wednesday morning, July 15 going to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the Mobile option.

In accordance with current HSE/Government restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Bernie Maguire, Drumaghy Park, Ardara



The death has occurred of Bernie Maguire, Drumaghy Park, Ardara, peacefully, in the loving care of staff and family at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny. Survived by his wife Fran, daughters Sorcha and Sanchia, sons Darren and Dallan, sisters Mary, Imelda, Patricia, Eileen and Ann, brothers Michael, Malachey, Pat, Eunan, Paul and Dermot.

Very deeply and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son and daughter in law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Remains reposing at McCabe's Funeral Premises, Common Bridge, Ardara, this evening, Sunday, from 7pm until 10pm (please adhere to social distance guidelines).

Reposing again tomorrow, Monday, from 12 noon until 7pm. Removal from there tomorrow, Monday, at 7pm, going to Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Tuesday, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bernie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Directors.

Due to H.S.E guidelines, wake and funeral private to family, neighbours, and close friends.



Mary Ann McDermott, Derrynaspool, Doochary

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Mary Ann McDermott, Derrynaspool, Doochary. Her remains will be in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe, this evening, Monday July 13.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral is strictly private to family and close friends only.

Removal tomorrow morning, Tuesday, July 14, at 10.30am going to St Conal’s Church, Doochary for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member of Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.



William Thompson, Main Street, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Thompson, Main Street, Moville. Remains reposing at the home of his son Anthony and daughter in law Alice from 7pm this (Sunday) evening, No.1 Binevenagh View, Ballybrack.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral is private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on http//www.movilleparish.com/media.htmi tomorrow Tuesday, July 14, at 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Patients Comfort Fund Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member



Dan McLaughlin, Gortaway, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place of Dan McLaughlin, Gortaway, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight, Monday, at 9pm.

In accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed from St Mary’s Church webcam on Churchservices.tv

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Mary-Jean (Jennie) McCarron (née Devenney), 237 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary-Jean (Jennie) McCarron, (née Devenney), 237 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral is strictly private to family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral from her late residence tomorrow, Tuesday morning at 11.40am going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com



Luke Rooney, Roscad, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Luke Rooney, Roscad, Creeslough.

Funeral mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough, tomorrow, Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only please.

Mass can be viewed on:https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Margaret Elliott (Maggie Ellen) Farrigans, Leitirmacaward

The death has occurred in her home of Margaret Elliott (Maggie Ellen) Farrigans, Leitirmacaward.

Funeral from her late residence tomorrow, Tuesday for 2pm service in the Church of Ireland, Leitirmacaward.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Leitirmacaward Parish Church c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.



Neil Hirrell, Tummock, Bridgend

The death has taken place of Neil Hirrell, Tummock, Bridgend.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14 to St Aengus' Church, Burt for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member.

In accordance with HSE/Government guidelines wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Eamon Daly, 24 Westport, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Eamon Daly, 24 Westport, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital (non Covid related).

His funeral will trake place from the Pastoral Centre, Bundoran at 11.15am tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14 to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock for funeral mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass and interment is private to family members and close friends. Condolence messages can be left on rip.ie or by emailing johnmulreanyfunerals@gmail.com. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services on (071) 9841547.

