Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, July 15



The following deaths have taken place:

Neilie Gallagher, Dungloe



The death has taken place at Dungloe District Hospital of Neilie Gallagher, The Diamond, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his own home.

In accordance with guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Dungloe District Hospital Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn, funeral director.

Scott Russell, Lisnaneese Lower, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Scott Russell, Lisnaneese Lower, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral service at his home on Thursday, July 16 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Ruth Galbraith, Ballylennon, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ruth Galbraith, Ballylennon, St Johnston.

Wake, funeral and interment private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Madge McGoldrick, Mullaghanery, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Madge Mc Goldrick, Mullaghanery, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday July 15 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only, please.



Patsy Noone, Brookfield Terrace, Malin

The death has taken place at his home of Patsy Noone, Brookfield Terrace, Malin.

In compliance with government regulations, the funeral mass is for close friends and family only.

Funeral Requiem Mass takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Pat Murray, Blackgate, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth /Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pat Murray,Blackgate, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth /Ballyshannon

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Pat’s Evening Reception into Church and Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show their support to the family this Tuesday evening, July 14 as Pat’s funeral cortège makes its way to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, passing through Blackgate at 6.45pm approx. and on Wednesday, after Funeral Mass at 12 noon, to Calvary Cemetery.



Teresa (Resa) O'Sullivan (née Gallagher), The Bird House, Green Road, Carlow Town /Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Teresa (Resa) O'Sullivan (née Gallagher), The Bird House, Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow/Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 15 at 2.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, streamed live form the parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

May Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan

The death has taken place of May Canning, Castlequarter, Fahan.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Wednesday morning, July 15 going to St Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the Mobile option.

In accordance with current HSE/Government restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family only, please.

