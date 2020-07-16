Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

- Patrick Sheridan, Kilmacrennan and formerly of Glen, Carrigart

- Maria (Mae) Butler, née Doherty, 28 Glenoughty Close, Glencar, Letterkenny formerly of Carndonagh and Manchester

- Mary O' Donnell, née Levingstone, Five Points, Killybegs and formerly of Wexford

- Margaret Connolly; Tullybogley, Manorcunningham

- Neilie Gallagher, Dungloe

- Scott Russell, Lisnaneese Lower, Letterkenny

- Ruth Galbraith, Ballylennon, St Johnston

Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 1pm on Thursday.

Funeral Mass at All Saints Church at 12 noon on Saturday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends only.

Patrick Sheridan, Kilmacrennan and formerly of Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Patrick Sheridan, Kilmacrennan and formerly of Glen, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government regulations, wake funeral and interment are private to family and friends only.

Thomas Sproule, late of Foyfin, Doneyloop, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Thomas Sproule, late of Foyfin, Doneyloop, Castlefin.

Thomas’s remains will repose at the home of his son T.J. and daughter-in-law Michelle, Foyfin, Doneyloop, Castlefin from 11am on Thursday, July 16.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 17 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are private to family and friends.

Maria (Mae) Butler, née Doherty, 28 Glenoughty Close, Glencar, Letterkenny formerly of Carndonagh and Manchester

The death has taken place of Maria (Mae) Butler, née Doherty, 28 Glenoughty Close, Glencar, Letterkenny, formerly of Glack, Carndonagh and Heath Avenue, Salford, Manchester.

Remains reposing at her home at Glenoughty Close.

Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 11am on Friday, July 17 with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cementery.

In compliance with current government regulations, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservicestv.steunanscathedral.ie

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Woodville Ward, St Josephs Hospital Residence Comfort Fund, Stranorlar C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Mary O' Donnell, née Levingstone, Five Points, Killybegs and formerly of Wexford

The death has occurred of Mary O' Donnell, née Levingstone, Five Points, Killybegs and formerly of County Wexford.



Funeral Mass in St Mary of the Visitation church Killybegs on Friday, July 17 at 11am.



Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



House private, please.



In accordance with government guidelines the funeral Mass and burial are for close friends and family only, please.

Margaret Connolly, Tullybogley, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Margaret Connolly; Tullybogley, Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at her son Philip and wife, Florence’s residence.

Funeral Mass is on Friday at 12noon in St Columbas Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Government regulations apply, Wake and Funeral to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Archview Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund C/O Any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

Neilie Gallagher, Dungloe

The death has taken place at Dungloe District Hospital of Neilie Gallagher, The Diamond, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his own home.

In accordance with guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Dungloe District Hospital Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn, funeral director.

Scott Russell, Lisnaneese Lower, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Scott Russell, Lisnaneese Lower, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

In accordance with current guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral service at his home on Thursday, July 16 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Ruth Galbraith, Ballylennon, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ruth Galbraith, Ballylennon, St Johnston.

Wake, funeral and interment private to family only.

Funeral service at her residence on Thursday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the Presbyterian Church, Ballylennon.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com