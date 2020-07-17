Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 17

Deaths in Donegal - July 17 - 2020

Deaths in Donegal - July 17 - 2020

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry

- James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg

- Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny

- Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties

- Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry

The sudden death has taken place of Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry.

Her remains will repose at the family home from Saturday, July 18.

Anne’s cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Monday, July 20.

Family flowers only. Donation if desired to Donegal Mountain Rescue C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors.

James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Gweedore C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Director or any family member.

Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny 

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny, F92 FYV4.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 4pm on Friday. Funeral Mass, Saturday at 11am at St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties.

Reposing at his late residence.  Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, July 19 at 1:30pm in St Connell's church Glenties.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends.

Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at All Saints Church at 12 noon on Saturday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends only.

 

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie