Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry

- James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg

- Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny

- Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties

- Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

The sudden death has taken place of Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry.

Her remains will repose at the family home from Saturday, July 18.

Anne’s cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Monday, July 20.

Family flowers only. Donation if desired to Donegal Mountain Rescue C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors.

James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Gweedore C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Director or any family member.

Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Jacqueline Deery, Glenkeo, Letterkenny, F92 FYV4.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 4pm on Friday. Funeral Mass, Saturday at 11am at St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties.

Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, July 19 at 1:30pm in St Connell's church Glenties.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends.

Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Patsy McLaughlin, 487 Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at All Saints Church at 12 noon on Saturday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are for family and close friends only.

