Death in Donegal - Sunday morning, July 19

Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, July 18th, 2020
The following deaths have taken place:
- Ann Butler (née McDaid), Ramelton
- Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless
- Agnes Barry (née Dillon), Enniscorthy, Wexford / Donegal Town
- Michael Sweeney, Drumfergus, Crossroads
- Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry
- James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg
- Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties
- Susan Keown, Carnbeg, Roscor, Belleek
Ann Butler, (née Mc Daid), Ramelton
The death has occurred of Ann Butler (née Mc Daid) Aughnish, Ramelton, Donegal.
In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.
Requiem Mass on Monday, July 20th, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Saturday, 18th and Sunday, 19th of July, at 9pm.
Requiem Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice (c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors) or Breakthrough Cancer Research. Donations to Breakthrough Cancer Research (Ovarian Cancer) can be made on the following link: https://www.breakthroughcancerresearch.ie/donate/ as a donation for ‘Ovarian Cancer’
Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless
The death has occurred at St Vincent's University Hospital of Marie O'Connell (née Murrin) of Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Bruckless.
A private family Funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.
Agnes Barry (née Dillon), Enniscorthy, Wexford / Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Agnes Barry (née Dillon), Adelmar, Bohreen Hill, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Donegal Town
Due to recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Monday at 10am. It will be streamed on the parish webcam at http://www.staidanscathedral.ie/our-parish/web-cam/
Michael Sweeney, Drumfergus, Crossroads
The death has occurred peacefully at his home of Michael Sweeney, Drumfergus, Crossroads, Killygordon
Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.25 am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/
Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.
Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry
The sudden death has taken place of Dr Anne O’Donoghue, Culacrick, Annagry.
Her remains will repose at the family home from Saturday.
Cremation will take place at Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Monday.
Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.
Family flowers only. Donation if desired to Donegal Mountain Rescue C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors.
James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James McGeady, Ard Na Gappery, Derrybeg.
Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.
Due to government guidelines, funeral and house strictly private to family and close friends.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Gweedore C/O Kieran Roarty Funeral Director or any family member.
Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Eamonn Boyle, Drimnasillagh, Glenties.
Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, July 19 at 1.30pm in St Connell's Church, Glenties.
Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends.
Susan Keown, Carnbeg, Roscor, Belleek
The death has taken place of Susan Keown, Carnbeg, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, at the residence of her daughter, Mary and son in law Tommy.
Remains will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church Toura on Monday for 11am funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The family regrets that due to the present situation house, Mass, and Funeral are private to family only. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director.
