Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 20

The following deaths have taken place:
- Charlie Curran, Glassagh, Gweedore
- Peter Folan, Glasthule, Dublin and Mountcharles
- Sarah Spence, 5 Willow Grove, Cockhill Road
- Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings
- Conal Watters, Tullycleave, Ardara
- Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless
Charlie Curran, Glassagh, Gweedore
The death has occurred of Charlie Curran, Glassagh, Gweedore.
The sudden death has taken place at his home of Charlie Curran (Charlie Bhun-a-Bhaile), An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sisters Máire and Sarah, brothers Paddy & Owenie and extended family.
His remains will repose at his home on Monday, July 20. Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.
Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am, on Wednesday 22nd July.
Peter Folan, Glasthule, Dublin and Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Peter Folan, Glasthule, Dublin and Mountcharles.
In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping friends and family safe, Peter will repose in Quinn’s Funeral home, Glasthule, Tuesday, from 5pm to 7pm.
His funeral will take place privately on Wednesday in St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, at 11am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Move4Parkinsons.
Sarah Spence, 5 Willow Grove, Cockhill Road
The death has taken place of Sarah Spence, 5 Willow Grove, Cockhill Road.
Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 21 in St Mary’s Cockhill at 10am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice.
Due to government restrictions, funeral is restricted to family and close friends only.
Funeral can be viewed at churchservices.tv/cockhill
Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings
The death has taken place of Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings.
Remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 22 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.
Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to government restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.
Conal Watters, Tullycleave, Ardara
The death has taken place peacefully at his residence of Conal Watters Tullycleave, Ardara.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am in The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to government restrictions the house, Mass and burial are private to family only please.
Family flowers only donations in lieu of desired to palliative care c/o any family member.
Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless
The death has occurred at St Vincent's University Hospital of Marie O'Connell (née Murrin) of Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Bruckless.
A private family Funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.
