Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, July 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Tommy Quelly, Mullaghduff

- Charlie Curran, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

- Peter Folan, Glasthule, Dublin and Mountcharles

- Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

- Conal Watters, Tullycleave, Ardara

- Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless

Tommy Queally, Mullaghduff

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny of Tommy Queally, Mullaghduff.

His remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe this evening (Tuesday) from 6pm.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Charlie Curran, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Charlie Curran (Charlie Bhun-a-Bhaile), An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sisters Máire and Sarah, brothers Paddy and Owenie and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Peter Folan, Glasthule, Dublin and Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Peter Folan, Glasthule, Dublin and Mountcharles.

In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping friends and family safe, Peter will repose in Quinn’s Funeral home, Glasthule, on Tuesday, from 5pm to 7pm.

His funeral will take place privately on Wednesday in St Joseph’s Church, Glasthule, at 11am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Move4Parkinsons.

Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has taken place of Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 22 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Conal Watters, Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at his residence of Conal Watters, Tullycleave, Ardara.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am in The Church of The Holy Family Ardara, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions the house, Mass and burial are private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of desired to palliative care c/o any family member.

Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless

The death has occurred at St Vincent's University Hospital of Marie O'Connell (née Murrin) of Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Bruckless.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com