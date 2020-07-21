Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, July 21

The following deaths have taken place:

Albert Abbey Barclay, Convoy



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Albert Abbey Barclay, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy from 6pm to 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Convoy Presbyterian Church and Short Stay Medical Ward C/O Gibson Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Doherty, Killygordon and Cloghan



The death has taken place at Hilcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of John Doherty, Lower Cavan, Killygordon and formerly of Carrickmahan, Cloghan.

John’s remains will leave Marley’s Funeral Home, Letterkenny at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 22 going to the Church of Perpetual Succour, Glenfinn to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, July 23 with burial in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral can be viewed at www.glenfinparish.com

Tommy Queally, Mullaghduff

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny of Tommy Queally, Mullaghduff.

Remains reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Charlie Curran, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Charlie Curran (Charlie Bhun-a-Bhaile), An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sisters Máire and Sarah, brothers Paddy and Owenie and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has taken place of Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 22 going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless

The death has occurred at St Vincent's University Hospital of Marie O'Connell (née Murrin) of Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Bruckless.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

