Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, July 22

The following deaths have taken place:

Stephen Tobin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Stephen Tobin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family, after a long illness, bravely borne.

He was the beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Kevin, Margaret and Stephen, cherished brother of Bridie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill/

In compliance with current Government restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

Albert Abbey Barclay, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Albert Abbey Barclay, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Remains reposed at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy last evening and will repose this evening (Wednesday) from 6pm to 10pm.

Wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Convoy Presbyterian Church and Short Stay Medical Ward C/O Gibson Funeral Directors or any family member.



John Doherty, Killygordon and Cloghan

The death has taken place at Hilcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of John Doherty, Lower Cavan, Killygordon and formerly of Carrickmahan, Cloghan.

John’s remains will leave Marley’s Funeral Home, Letterkenny at 7.30pm on Wednesday, going to the Church of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday with burial in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral can be viewed at www.glenfinparish.com

Tommy Queally, Mullaghduff

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny of Tommy Queally, Mullaghduff.

Remains reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe. Removal on Wednesday going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Charlie Curran, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Charlie Curran (Charlie Bhun-a-Bhaile), An Ghlaisigh, Gaoth Dobhair. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, sisters Máire and Sarah, brothers Paddy and Owenie and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am on Wednesday.

Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings

The death has taken place of Edward McBride, Derryhassen, Downings.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless

The death has occurred at St Vincent's University Hospital of Marie O'Connell (née Murrin) of Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Bruckless.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

