Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 23

Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

The death has occurred of Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Mary Carr (Phaidí) passed away peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home and will be sadly missed by all her family, neighbours and her many friends.

Mary's remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 11am on Saturday, July 25 for Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or by visiting www.donegalhospice.ie.

Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry

The death has taken place at her residence of Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry.

Funeral Mass will take place in Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, Saturday, July 25 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Annagry Parish Facebook page and on the parish webcam on the MCN Media website on Saturday at 11am.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Rita McElhinney, née Elliott, Ray, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at The Donegal Hospice of Rita McElhinney, née Elliott, Ray, Manorcunningham.

Funeral Service Friday, July 24 at 2pm in Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be private to family only, please.

Carmel McBrearty (née Cannon), Lower Dooey, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Carmel McBrearty (née Cannon), Lower Dooey, Glencolmcille.

Remains are reposing at her late residence on Thursday afternoon, July 23.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 24 going to St Columba's Church Cashel for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Rose Patricia Donegan, 7 Ferndale Heights

The death has taken place peacefully at her home 7 Ferndale Court of Rose Patricia Donegan.

Funeral leaving her late home on Friday, July 24 at 10:15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn followed by burial in the City cemetery.

All enquiries to Adair and Neely funeral directors.

Gerard Mc Kenna, Glenmore, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Gerard Mc Kenna, Glenmore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Seamus Friel, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, July 24 at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be private to the immediate family only, please.

Donal Sweeney, Creeslough and formally of Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Donal Sweeney, Creeslough and formally of Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only please.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Margaret Harrington Sandfield Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at her residence of Margaret Harrington Sandfield Ardara on Tuesday, July 21.

Her remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home Sandfield on Thursday morning at 10.30am travelling to St Conal's Church Kilclooney for 11am Funeral Mass with cremation afterwards at Lakeland Crematorium Cavan.

Due to government restrictions the house, Mass and cremation are private to family only, please.

The community may pay their respects and show their support to the family on Thursday morning as Margarets remains travels from the funeral home to the church on her final journey.

Social distancing protocols remain in place and people should refrain from handshaking and hugging.

Stephen Tobin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Stephen Tobin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family, after a long illness, bravely borne.

He was the beloved husband of Kathleen, much-loved father of Kevin, Margaret and Stephen, cherished brother of Bridie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill/

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake and funeral will be private to family only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

Albert Abbey Barclay, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Albert Abbey Barclay, Kiltoal, Convoy.

Remains reposed at Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy last evening and will repose this evening (Wednesday) from 6pm to 10pm.

Wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Convoy Presbyterian Church and Short Stay Medical Ward C/O Gibson Funeral Directors or any family member.



John Doherty, Killygordon and Cloghan

The death has taken place at Hilcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of John Doherty, Lower Cavan, Killygordon and formerly of Carrickmahan, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday with burial in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral can be viewed at www.glenfinparish.com

Tommy Queally, Mullaghduff

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny of Tommy Queally, Mullaghduff.

Remains reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe. Removal on Wednesday going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Marie O'Connell (née Murrin), Dublin / Bruckless

The death has occurred at St Vincent's University Hospital of Marie O'Connell (née Murrin) of Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Bruckless.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com