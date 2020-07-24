Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, July 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jame McGinley, Leatmore, Fanad

- Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

- Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry

- Rita McElhinney, née Elliott, Ray, Manorcunningham

- Carmel McBrearty (née Cannon), Lower Dooey, Glencolmcille

- Gerard Mc Kenna, Glenmore, Ballybofey

- Donal Sweeney, Creeslough and formally of Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy

- Stephen Tobin, Ballybofey

James Mc Ginley, Leatmore, Fanad

The death has taken place of James Mc Ginley, Leatmore, Fanad.

Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Frances, daughters Jennifer, Ann, Theresa and Ellen, grandchildren, sons-in-law Richard, John, Gerry and Daniel, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, Millie and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at a later date.

Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

The death has taken place of Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Mary Carr (Phaidí) passed away peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home and will be sadly missed by all her family, neighbours and her many friends.

Mary's remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 11am on Saturday, July 25 for Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or by visiting www.donegalhospice.ie.

Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry

The death has taken place at her residence of Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry.

Funeral Mass will take place in Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, Saturday, July 25 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Annagry Parish Facebook page and on the parish webcam on the MCN Media website on Saturday at 11am.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Rita McElhinney, née Elliott, Ray, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Rita McElhinney, née Elliott, Ray, Manorcunningham.

Funeral Service Friday, July 24 at 2pm in Ray Presbyterian Church, Manorcunningham with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be private to family only, please.

Carmel McBrearty (née Cannon), Lower Dooey, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Carmel McBrearty (née Cannon), Lower Dooey, Glencolmcille.

Remains are reposing at her late residence on Thursday afternoon, July 23.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 24 going to St Columba's Church Cashel for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Gerard Mc Kenna,Glenmore, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Gerard Mc Kenna, Glenmore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Seamus Friel, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, July 24 at 12.30pm for requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be private to the immediate family only, please.

Donal Sweeney, Creeslough and formally of Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Donal Sweeney, Creeslough and formally of Carnamaddy, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family only please.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Stephen Tobin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Stephen Tobin, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family, after a long illness, bravely borne.

He was the beloved husband of Kathleen, much-loved father of Kevin, Margaret and Stephen, cherished brother of Bridie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill/

In compliance with current Government restrictions, the wake and funeral will be private to family only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland.

