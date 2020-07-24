Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Susan McDaid, Carnamoyle, Muff

- Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy

- Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan

- Jame McGinley, Leatmore, Fanad

- Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

- Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry

Susan McDaid, Carnamoyle, Muff

The death has taken place of Susan McDaid, Carnamoyle, Muff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff on Saturday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul (Iskaheen) C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU.

Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm to 10pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday for 11am Mass at St Mary’s Church, Convoy.

Private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan.

Former inspector for the Department of Agriculture.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Friday evening.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral on Sunday at 12.30pm in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed on mcnmedia.stjosephschurchrathmullan.

For more information please see Joe Logue Funeral Director Facebook Page.

James Mc Ginley, Leatmore, Fanad

The death has taken place of James Mc Ginley, Leatmore, Fanad.

Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Frances, daughters Jennifer, Ann, Theresa and Ellen, grandchildren, sons-in-law Richard, John, Gerry and Daniel, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, Millie and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at a later date. 

Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

The death has taken place of Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad. 

Mary Carr (Phaidí) passed away peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home and will be sadly missed by all her family, neighbours and her many friends.

Mary's remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 11am on Saturday, July 25 for Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or by visiting www.donegalhospice.ie.  

Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry

The death has taken place at her residence of Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry.

Funeral Mass will take place in Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, Saturday, July 25 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Annagry Parish Facebook page and on the parish webcam on the MCN Media website on Saturday at 11am.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie