Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, July 25

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo

- Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Stranorlar

- Susan McDaid, Carnamoyle, Muff

- Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy

- Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan

- Jame McGinley, Leatmore, Fanad

- Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

- Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry

Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo

The death has occurred of Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, beside Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church, Bundoran, from 5.30pm to 6.25pm on Sunday evening.

Removal to the church for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church, Bundoran. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of Kenny, much loved mother of Stephen and Christopher, cherished sister of Bernadette, Paul, Anthony, Seamus, Kevin and the late Teresa. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, sister, brothers, grandchildren Ethan, Ella, Arán, Adam and Sophie, daughters-in-law Julie and Erin, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home in Raphoe on Monday, July 27 at 10am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current Government Restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice.

Susan McDaid, Carnamoyle, Muff

The death has taken place of Susan McDaid, Carnamoyle, Muff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff on Saturday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul (Iskaheen) C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU.

Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm to 10pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday for 11am Mass at St Mary’s Church, Convoy.

Private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan.

Former inspector for the Department of Agriculture.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Friday evening.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral on Sunday at 12.30pm in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed on mcnmedia.stjosephschurchrathmullan.

For more information please see Joe Logue Funeral Director Facebook Page.

James Mc Ginley, Leatmore, Fanad

The death has taken place of James Mc Ginley, Leatmore, Fanad.

Sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Frances, daughters Jennifer, Ann, Theresa and Ellen, grandchildren, sons-in-law Richard, John, Gerry and Daniel, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, Millie and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at a later date.

Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad

The death has taken place of Mary Carr, Doaghmore, Fanad.

Mary Carr (Phaidí) passed away peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home and will be sadly missed by all her family, neighbours and her many friends.

Mary's remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 11am on Saturday, July 25 for Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or by visiting www.donegalhospice.ie.

Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry

The death has taken place at her residence of Róisín Mc Cool, née Harley, of Loch an Iúir, Annagry.

Funeral Mass will take place in Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, Saturday, July 25 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Annagry Parish Facebook page and on the parish webcam on the MCN Media website on Saturday at 11am.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

