Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, July 25

Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the residence of his son Ciaran and daughter-in-law Francis at Finner, Ballyshannon from Sunday.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon at 11am on Monday with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Arthritis Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. Due to Government guidelines, the wake is private to family, neighbours and close friends only on Sunday please.

Sylvester Hughes, Drumanus Glebe, Laghey

The death has taken place of Sylvester Hughes, Drumanus Glebe, Laghey.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron, Funeral Direcftor on 087 973 4000

Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo

The death has occurred of Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, beside Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church, Bundoran, from 5.30pm to 6.25pm on Sunday evening.

Removal to the church for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church, Bundoran. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of Kenny, much loved mother of Stephen and Christopher, cherished sister of Bernadette, Paul, Anthony, Seamus, Kevin and the late Teresa. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, sister, brothers, grandchildren Ethan, Ella, Arán, Adam and Sophie, daughters-in-law Julie and Erin, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home in Raphoe on Monday, July 27 at 10am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current Government Restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice.

Susan McDaid, Carnamoyle, Muff

The death has taken place of Susan McDaid, Carnamoyle, Muff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff on Saturday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul (Iskaheen) C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU.

Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm to 10pm with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday for 11am Mass at St Mary’s Church, Convoy.

Private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan.

Former inspector for the Department of Agriculture.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Friday evening.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral on Sunday at 12.30pm in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed on mcnmedia.stjosephschurchrathmullan.

For more information please see Joe Logue Funeral Director Facebook Page.

