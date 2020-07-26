Deaths in Donegal- Sunday morning, July 26

The following deaths have taken place:

- Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon

- Sylvester Hughes, Drumanus Glebe, Laghey

- Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo

- Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly

of Stranorlar

- Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy

- Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan



Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the residence of his son Ciaran and daughter-in-law Francis at

Finner, Ballyshannon from today, Sunday.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Church, The Rock,

Ballyshannon at 11am tomorrow, Monday with interment in the Abbey Assaroe

Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Arthritis Ireland c/o

Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. Due to Government

guidelines, the wake is private to family, neighbours and close friends only on

Sunday please.



Sylvester Hughes, Drumanus Glebe, Laghey

The death has taken place of Sylvester Hughes, Drumanus Glebe, Laghey.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron, Funeral Direcftor on (087) 973 4000



Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo

The death has occurred of Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen,

Sligo.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, beside Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church,

Bundoran, from 5.30pm to 6.25pm this Sunday evening.



Removal to the church for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Monday,

at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Church, Bundoran. Interment afterwards

in St Mary's Cemetery, Skreen, arriving at approximately 1.30pm.



Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of

Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St Eunan's

Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of Stranorlar.

Beloved wife of Kenny, much loved mother of Stephen and Christopher,

cherished sister of Bernadette, Paul, Anthony, Seamus, Kevin and the late

Teresa. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons,

sister, brothers, grandchildren Ethan, Ella, Arán, Adam and Sophie, daughters-

in-law Julie and Erin, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home in Raphoe tomorrow Monday, July 27 at 10am for

Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be

streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current Government Restrictions the wake and funeral will

be private to family only please. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so

desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice.

Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3

Flaxfields, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home today, Sunday from 6pm to 10pm with

rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Monday for 11am Mass at St Mary’s Church,

Convoy.

Private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of Brendan Doherty, Creeve, Rathmullan.

Former inspector for the Department of Agriculture.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are

private to family and close friends only.

Funeral today, Sunday at 12.30pm in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with

interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed on mcnmedia.stjosephschurchrathmullan.

For more information please see Joe Logue Funeral Director Facebook Page.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com