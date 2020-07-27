Contact
Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 27
The following deaths have taken place:
- Robert Freeborn, Tullymore, Ardara
- Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ferry 102 Woodhill, Dunfanaghy/Milford
- Ethel Toland (née McMenamin), High Road, Letterkenny
- Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon
- Sylvester Hughes, Drumanus Glebe, Laghey
- Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo
- Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St. Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly
of Stranorlar
- Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy
Robert Freeborn, Tullymore, Ardara
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert
Freeborn, Tullymore, Ardara.
Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.
Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ferry, 102 Woodhill, Dunfanaghy/Milford
The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ferry, 102 Woodhill,
Dunfanaghy and formerly of Magheradrummond, Milford and Haywards Heath,
West Sussex, UK, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, following an
accident at his home.
Predeceased by his first wife Ann, and his brother John. Deeply regretted by his
loving wife Diana, brother Hugh and sister Mary (Peoples), Magheradrummond,
sisters in law Ann and Evelyn, brother in law Barney, step-children Ian and
Fiona, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are
private to family and close friends. Remains will repose at the Eternal Light
Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny. Rosary there today, Monday July
27 at 8pm. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Neurology Intensive Care
Department, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, c/o any family member.
Ethel Toland (née McMenamin), High Road, Letterkenny
The death has occurred yesterday, Sunday, July 26 of Ethel Toland, New York
and North Carolina, formerly of High Road, Letterkenny.
Sadly missed by her husband, John, sister, Maeve, brother, Billy, nieces,
nephew, and in-laws, relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements later.
Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon
The death has taken place of Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Church, The Rock,
Ballyshannon at 11am today, Monday, July 27 with interment in the Abbey
Assaroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Arthritis Ireland c/o
Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. Due to Government
guidelines, the wake is private to family, neighbours and close friends only on
Sunday please.
Sylvester Hughes, Drumanus Glebe, Laghey
The death has occurred of Silvester Hughes (Bespoke Tailor), Drumanus Glebe,
Lagheyl. Peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Gwen, much loved father
of Celine, Stephen, Daniel, Claire, Laura, Gregory and Jerome and adored by
his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Requiem Mass in St Bridget's Church, Ballintra tomorrow, Tuesday morning at
11am. Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to government restrictions, funeral is private to family and close friends
only.
Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen, Sligo
The death has occurred of Ann Maguire, The Rock, Bundoran and Skreen,
Sligo.
Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.
Funeral Mass today, Monday, July 27 at 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea,
Church, Bundoran. Interment afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Skreen,
arriving at approximately 1.30pm. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services Bundoran on (071) 9841547
Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of
Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Noeleen Devenney (née Duffy) 11 St Eunan's
Terrace, Raphoe and formerly of 28 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.
Beloved wife of Kenny, much loved mother of Stephen and Christopher,
cherished sister of Bernadette, Paul, Anthony, Seamus, Kevin and the late
Teresa. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons,
sister, brothers, grandchildren, Ethan, Ella, Arán, Adam and Sophie, daughters-
in-law Julie and Erin, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral leaving her home in Raphoe today Monday, July 27 at 10am for
Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.
Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be
streamed live via the Parish Webcam at
https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar
In compliance with current Government restrictions the wake and funeral will
be private to family only please. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so
desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice.
Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3 Flaxfields, Convoy
The sudden death has taken place at her residence of Mrs Pauline Doherty, 3
Flaxfields, Convoy.
Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy, today, Monday, July 27 for 11am Mass at
St Mary’s Church, Convoy.
Private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.
